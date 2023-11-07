VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: SVAR Media Network launches the world's first Artificial Intelligence (Al) Anchor in the Fashion, Gems and Jewellery industry on the 4th of November 2023, another feather added to SVAR Media's Cap - the revolutionary new Artificial Intelligence technology, an Al anchor by SVAR, which will bring a big revolution in the Fashion and Gems and jewellery industry. The Al anchor SVARA was created by our exceptionally passionate & talented SVAR team. SVARA is a lifelike virtual human she is brilliant & beautiful and can read industry updates, stories, deliver reports, promote brands, and host, in various languages, it is powered by a state-of-the-art Artificial intelligence technology system, trained on a massive dataset of text and video data, which allows SVARA to understand and deliver information naturally and engagingly. It is a powerful creation which will help them reach a wider audience and provide information more efficiently and effectively.

Dr. Rajendra Jain, Founder & Managing Director, SVAR Group, proudly shared his views -

"I'm absolutely thrilled to witness the groundbreaking launch of the World's First Al Anchor, SVARA, in the Fashion, Gems and jewellery industry by SVAR Media Network. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Amit Sharma and Siddhant Jain, who dedicated several months to this remarkable Artificial Intelligence technology project and executed it with resounding success by creating it all in-house. My joy extends to the board of directors & the entire SVAR Media Network team for making history in Artificial Intelligence technology & in the fashion, Gems and jewellery industry by ushering in the era of SVARA, the World's First Al Anchor in this domain. This is a monumental achievement that showcases the power of creativity, innovation, and technology Keeping up with the evolving technology, SVAR continues to revolutionise the fashion, gems and jewellery media industry and will strive to stay up-to-date with the growing innovations."

SVAR, India's Premium Media Network, is known for its quality content and innovative approach to Gems and Jewellery and the Fashion sector. SVAR strives to be the pioneer of innovation in the Gems, Jewellery, and Fashion industry, being the voice of the industry for and by the industry - committed to bringing out the latest developments in the industry, including cutting-edge technology and trends. SVAR Media also shares the wisdom of industry stalwarts through their views, opinions, and interviews. SVAR keeps the industry updated on the govt. policies, export-import markets, fairs, festivals, exhibitions, launches, and events across the nation. SVAR offers best-in-class renowned B2B jewellery magazine, SVAR- The Voice of Jewellers and state-of-art B2C SVAR: Retail Fashion Lifestyle Jewelry magazine, rich and informative digital newsletters, and daily updates through our high-tech website and most efficient & effective social media handles in the jewellery industry and platforms. We at SVAR strive to go beyond our limits and mark new innovations frequently in the industry through our passion and dedication.

