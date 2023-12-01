BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1: On the occasion of the 5th convocation ceremony of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore on November 27, 2023, a total of 294 students were conferred with their degrees. Aditya Ghosh, Former President of Indigo, Founder of Homage, Co-founder of AkasaAir and Board Member of Fabindia and OYO was the Chief Guest for the ceremony. Ramanathan Gopalkrishnan, Former Chief Executive Officer of Barclays, India was the guest of honour. Dr Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, SUAS presided over the function in the presence of Dr Prithvi Yadav, Vice Chancellor, SUAS.

Dr Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, gave a comprehensive overview of the university's transformative journey over the past five years. She emphasized on the substantial growth the university achieved during this period. Dr Mujumdar highlighted the university's commitment to excellence, explaining that the programs are meticulously crafted based on extensive industry interactions, resulting in a curriculum that aligns with industry needs. This strategic approach has yielded impressive outcomes, with a 100 per cent placement rate achieved even amidst the Covid pandemic and approximately 20-25 per cent of students every year venture into entrepreneurship.

Sharing about the future plans, Dr Swati Mujumdar said that Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences will create an experiential center where potential students and parents who want to put their children through various academic programs can understand the student's aptitude and opportunities available in the market. This will help students to identify the right career path and right academic program for themselves.

Aditya Ghosh said, "Convocations are also referred as commencement ceremonies. Because while it celebrates the successful completion of one chapter of our lives; it is also a beginning of lifetime of creating impact on lives of many others. Rather than the challenges which are common around us my suggestion is to focus on risks. Our two biggest risks are not the global economy or the pace of growth of the Indian economy or whether one is employed or not, but complacency and arrogance is our biggest threat."

Ramanathan Gopalkrishnan as our Guest of Honour at the convocation ceremony shared profound insights into navigating the challenges of today's Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous (VUCA) environment. According to him, success in this dynamic landscape necessitates the ability to manage unprecedented situations, demanding flexibility and adaptability.

Gopalkrishnan emphasized five critical mindsets crucial for thriving in today's industries. He encouraged students to embrace change and innovation. Secondly, he advocated for a move from a competitive mindset to a culture of collaboration. He said that the third mindset shift involves organizational structure, transitioning from authority to partnership and collaboration. The fourth shift is from a mindset of control to one of evaluation as a coach, promoting rapid learning and a discovery-oriented approach. Lastly, he encouraged graduates to shift from a mindset of conformity to authenticity, fostering a diverse and innovative work culture.

Dr Prithvi Yadav, the Vice Chancellor of SUAS, presented the annual report of the university, emphasizing the noteworthy accomplishments of students and the impactful patents and research conducted by the faculty. In underscoring the distinctive features of the university, he expressed, "Our students benefit from exposure to the latest cutting-edge technologies, specialized skill training labs, and centers of excellence within the university campus. The engineering faculty, in particular, boasts over 30 state-of-the-art centers of excellence established by renowned German companies such as Lucas Nuelle and Siemens. These facilities represent the pinnacle of tools for imparting skill training, ensuring that our students are equipped with the best resources for their educational journey." Gold Medals Mitali Malani, MBA in BFSI and Saharsh Kumar Laad, B.Tech CSIT received The Chancellor's Gold Medals this year. The Chancellor's Gold Medal is given to the 'Best Outgoing Student from UG and PG program.'

