Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday asserted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has emerged as a leader whose guidance is sought by leaders across India.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the DMK Youth Wing Secretary, said about his father, "MK Stalin is a leader who guides not just Tamil Nadu but the entire country. Several opposition leaders across India believe that a democratic battle against the BJP must be led under MK Stalin's leadership."

Also Read | Open Sale of Meat and Fish to Be Banned Near Schools, Religious Sites and Crowded Public Areas, Announces Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (Watch Video).

Udhayanidhi's remarks come amid the backdrop of seat-sharing talks between the DMK and the Congress ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

On Saturday, MK Stalin said that the DMK has worked hard to ensure that voters are not removed from the electoral list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state. Addressing the southern zone BLA-2, BLC and BDA training conference at Kalaignar Thidal in Madurai, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Viral Video: Ex-BJP MP Refuses Blankets to Muslim Women in Rajasthan's Tonk, Congress Reacts.

The Chief Minister said, "Through SIR, many voters were removed in various parts of India. The DMK worked hard to ensure that voters were not removed in Tamil Nadu."Hailing victories in Tamil Nadu seats in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, he claimed that the Centre "feared" the DMK.

Hailing victories in Tamil Nadu seats in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, he claimed that the Centre "feared" the DMK."

"The DMK is a party that was formed by the people and for the people. We are all the blood of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. That is why there is a fear that if they touch us, Tamil Nadu will strike back in response. Since 2019, victory has been with our alliance. In the 2024 Parliamentary elections, we won across Tamil Nadu. Compared to then, we are now implementing many more schemes for the people. Therefore, this time, I am expecting a very big victory. I say this with confidence in the happiness of the people and the hard work of the party cadres. When you are there, I have no fear. It is us," he added.

Further, he asked the Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) and Booth Level Committee (BLC) members to continue to approach voters during the election campaign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)