Beijing [China], February 23 (ANI): China on Wednesday sharply criticised the United States after Washington announced the appointment of a new United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, accusing the US of interfering in what it described as China's internal matters, according to a report by Phayul.

As cited by Phayul, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday designated Riley M Barnes, currently serving as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, as the new US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. The role, established under American law, is tasked with overseeing and aligning US initiatives aimed at promoting and safeguarding the human rights, religious freedom, cultural identity, and linguistic heritage of the Tibetan people.

Also Read | Bald Eagle vs. Goose Post: US Victory Over Canada in Olympic Hockey Final 2026 Sparks Political Row.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on the occasion of Losar, the Tibetan New Year. In his message, Rubio extended greetings to Tibetans worldwide, acknowledging their resilience and reaffirming Washington's commitment to protecting their fundamental rights and preserving their distinct traditions and heritage.

"I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Fire Horse, we celebrate the fortitude and resilience of Tibetans around the world. The United States remains committed to supporting the unalienable rights of Tibetans and their distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage. I wish Tibetans everywhere a healthy and prosperous year ahead. Losar Tashi Delek and Happy New Year!" the statement read.

Also Read | Earthquake in Malaysia: Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Hits Coastal Area, No Tsunami Alert.

Rubio further stated that he was pleased to designate Assistant Secretary Barnes to concurrently serve as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

Beijing responded with strong objections. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as noted in the Phayul report, accused Washington of exploiting Tibet-related matters to interfere in China's domestic affairs. In an official statement, the ministry described the "so-called 'special coordinator for Tibetan issues'" as a mechanism of interference and reiterated that China has never recognised the legitimacy of the position.

The Chinese government maintained that issues concerning Tibet fall strictly within its sovereign domain and do not permit intervention by external forces, repeating its longstanding stance that Tibet-related affairs are purely internal matters.

The position of US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues was formally created under the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, enacted as part of the Foreign Relations Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2003 and signed into law in 2002. The legislation marked the first time US policy toward Tibet was codified in statute and required the Secretary of State to appoint a Special Coordinator within the State Department.

Under the law, the Special Coordinator is mandated to encourage meaningful dialogue between Chinese authorities and the Dalai Lama or his representatives, advance and protect the human rights and religious freedoms of Tibetans, support the preservation of Tibetan language and culture, facilitate humanitarian assistance for Tibetan refugees in South Asia, and ensure interagency coordination of US policy on Tibet.

Since the law's enactment, successive US administrations have appointed senior State Department officials to hold the position alongside other high-level responsibilities. The Special Coordinator does not serve as a diplomatic representative to Beijing but functions as a policy lead within the US government, underscoring Washington's continued engagement on Tibet-related human rights and dialogue initiatives. (ANI)

While Beijing has consistently rejected the role of illegitimate interference, the position remains a statutory requirement under US law, reflecting enduring bipartisan congressional backing for Tibet-related issues since the early 2000s, Phayul reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)