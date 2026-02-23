New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): On this day, cinema lovers across India pause to remember the ethereal star who redefined beauty and tragedy on the silver screen- Madhubala.

Marking her death anniversary, fans revisit not just her unforgettable roles, but the aura of mystery and melancholy that made her one of Hindi cinema's most enduring legends.

Born Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, Madhubala's journey from a child artist to the "Venus of Indian Cinema" is the subject of folklore.

With luminous eyes and a smile that could light up the frame, she became the face of romance in the 1950s and early '60s. Yet behind that radiance lay a fragile heart, both metaphorically and medically, as she battled congenital heart disease through the peak of her fame.

Her crowning glory remains her portrayal of Anarkali in 'Mughal-e-Azam'. Directed by K. Asif, the epic historical drama cemented her status as a cinematic immortal. Draped in regal costumes, standing tall opposite Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala delivered a performance that blended vulnerability with rebellion.

Even decades later, the image of her in the song 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' continues to be replayed in retrospectives and tributes.

Her off-screen life was no less dramatic. Her much-publicised romance with Dilip Kumar remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about love stories. Later, she married playback singer and actor Kishore Kumar, seeking companionship amid growing health struggles. Tragically, her health deteriorated, and she left for heavenly abode at 36, leaving the industry in shock and her admirers in mourning.

Yet, Madhubala's legacy is one of cinematic excellence, timeless glamour, and resilience. In an era before social media machinery, she achieved international recognition. In fact, she was once featured in an American magazine as "The Biggest Star in the World" in 1950.

Today, fashion designers still draw inspiration from her Anarkali silhouettes. Photographers reference her soft-focus portraits. Filmmakers cite her screen presence as a masterclass in understated performance.

As fans flood social media with black-and-white stills and iconic dialogues, here is a lookback at her timeless legacy:

1. The eternal 'Anarkali' in 'Mughal-e-Azam'

This epic historical drama is Madhubala's most celebrated film. Her portrayal of the tragic courtesan Anarkali opposite Dilip Kumar is unforgettable. The song "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya" remains legendary. The film is considered one of the greatest classics in Indian cinema

2. Renu in 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi'

A beloved romantic comedy starring Kishore Kumar alongside his brothers. This film showcased Madhubala's impeccable comic timing and charm, making it a timeless entertainer with evergreen songs.

3. Anita in 'Mr and Mrs 55'

Directed by Guru Dutt, this romantic comedy highlighted her modern, glamorous screen persona. The film is a sharp satire on social issues wrapped in humour and romance.

4. Edna in 'Howrah Bridge'

A stylish noir thriller where Madhubala played a mysterious nightclub singer, the film featured the famous song "Aaiye Meherbaan." The movie cemented her status as a glamour icon.

5. Shabnam in 'Barsaat Ki Raat'

A romantic musical drama known for its celebrated qawwali sequences, the film showed her emotional depth and screen presence.

Fifty-plus years after her passing, Madhubala continues to reign- not merely in archives, but in collective memory. Some stars fade. Legends like her only glow brighter with time. (ANI)

