New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry Of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) have jointly announced that the 5th edition of 'Taiwan Expo'.

The purpose of Taiwan Excellence's effort is to encourage the highest standards of quality and design among Taiwan-made products.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion is an online microsite that displays the collection of award-winning products of the year. Being at the centre of technology and innovation, the pavilion brings the best-in-class, Made-in-Taiwan products to the fore. Recent award winners include cutting-edge IoT sensors, gateways, security devices, and intelligent controllers, many of which can enable Industry 4.0. Power-packed with packed industry forums, new product launches, and B2B online meetings, the online trade show will witness 42 participating brands, including leading companies such as AVer, Avision, InWin, Edimax, and Transcend. Extending a tech-first experience, this year's Expo will consist of a brand-new 3D virtual exhibition hall that has been constructed to recreate the experience of visiting a physical show. Visitors will be able to contact the exhibitors in real-time by leaving a message or starting a video call.

Talking about Taiwan Excellence, "TAITRA's bond with India has been a bridge of tightening economic, cultural, educational, and other aspects of the relations between Taiwan and India in recent years. Though the Covid-19 pandemic has been posing great challenges globally, however, we are convinced this will unfold new areas of further cooperation between Taiwan and India in Information Communication Technology industry. We look forward to welcoming new and existing patrons to interact with and experience our Taiwan-Excellence-Award winning products and discover the newest innovated products and AI solutions from Taiwan that can help scale up bilateral business cooperation's."

Taiwan Excellence Awards subject eligible products through a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers R&D, design, quality, and marketing to identify outstanding Taiwanese companies that offer innovative value. Being closely interlinked with international markets, it is committed to using wisdom and creativity to make sure Taiwan's best products enter into the everyday life of everyone, everywhere.

To know more about Taiwan Excellence and its product offerings please visit the below link: The 29th Digital Pavilion of Taiwan Excellence Award

The virtual Expo is open and free of cost to all visitors. Interested audiences can register via this link: https://3dviewer.istaging.com/ff8080817c3b4760017c4f0222a5012f

