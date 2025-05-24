Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 (ANI): Taiwan's industrial production registered a rise of more than 20 per cent as compared with the same month last year, marking the 14th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, as per Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The rise was attributed towards the strong global demand for the applications of artificial intelligence, as reported by Focus Taiwan on Friday.

The Deputy Head of MOEA's Department of Statistics, Huang Wei-jie, said that demand for AI still served as a driver for industrial production growth.

He further added that, the additional boost was provided by the Taiwanese manufacturers, as they rushed to place orders ahead of schedule, in order to take advantage of 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs announced by the Donald Trump administration on April 9.

The industrial production increased by 14.31 percent in the first four months of 2025, reaching 100.40, compared to the previous year. While, the overall industrial production gained 22.31 percent on yoy basis to hit a record high level of 107.51 in April.

Specifically, Taiwan's local electronics component industry, in April, reported an increase of 36.48 per cent on a year-on-year basis, as the rising popularity of AI applications and high-performance computing devices lent support.

On the other hand, according to MOEA, traditional industries experienced mixed demand, as base metal suppliers reported a 1.25 per cent year-on-year increase in production, owing to greater demand for nonferrous metals like target materials. Meanwhile, machinery manufacturers reported a 4.75 per cent increase, underpinned by continued demand for equipment from semiconductor firms.,"

The base metal industry snapped a four month declining steak in April as the production for the non-iron metal rose in semiconductor production, Huang Wei-jie said.

Additionally, the chemical and fertilizer industry decline by 5.87 per cent on year-on year basis, weighed down by falling production due rising price competition.

The auto and auto parts sector also experienced a 2.15% year-on-year production decline due to a shortage of passenger car components.

Moving forward, while global demand for emerging technologies is anticipated to bolster Taiwan's semiconductor and server production, MOEA official Huang cautioned that U.S. trade policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions could impede overall global economic expansion. (ANI)

