PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, May 24. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Punjab are coming into this contest with a comprehensive victory over the Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas-led PBKS have sealed their place in the playoffs. PBKS are placed second on the points table with 17 points. The Punjab-based franchise's eyes are set on sealing the top spot in the upcoming fixture, as they have a golden chance to jump ahead of the Gujarat Titans. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, shattered their chances of reaching the playoffs. They suffered a defeat against the Mumbai Indians and were knocked out of the tournament. Delhi started their campaign on a superb note but couldn't finish it well due to inconsistent performances in the latter half of the tournament. DC will look to finish their campaign on a high note with a win over PBKS in the upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PBKS vs DC Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), KL Rahul (DC)

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (DC), Tristan Stubbs (DC)

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (PBKS), Vipraj Nigam (DC)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Mukesh Kumar (DC)

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (c), KL Rahul (vc). Will Ben Cutting Play in IPL 2025 Play-Off As A Replacement Player? Here's All You Need to Know.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), KL Rahul (DC), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (DC), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Vipraj Nigam (DC), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Mukesh Kumar (DC)

