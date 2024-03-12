VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: Tajurba, the premier business networking platform, is pleased to announce the Tajurba Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards on March 16th, 2024, at Crowne Plaza, Okhla. This event is set to be a pivotal moment for entrepreneurs and MSMEs, offering a platform for networking, addressing concerns, and recognizing outstanding achievements in the business world.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dalit Youth Allegedly Kills Girlfriend's Father With Machete for Opposing Relationship in Bagalkot, Police Launch Manhunt.

The Conclave will feature esteemed dignitaries from the MSME sector and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, providing valuable insights and guidance. The event aims to address the concerns of startups and MSMEs, offering practical strategies for growth.

Uma Mansharamani, Co-founder of Tajurba, expresses the significance of the Conclave, stating, "As we host the Tajurba Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards, we are thrilled to bring together distinguished speakers from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and from SIDBI, besides Industry Experts. This platform not only provides valuable insights on business growth but also addresses the pressing concerns faced by startups and MSMEs. Entrepreneurs will have exclusive networking opportunities, fostering collaborations and partnerships with like-minded individuals. Through interactive sessions and panel discussions, attendees can anticipate a rich reservoir of information on business strategies, innovative ideas, and growth prospects. Through Exhibition Stalls Entrepreneurs can display their products and services to give first hand experience to their prospective clients, visitors and attendees. This conclave represents a significant milestone as we continue to empower businesses, facilitating a collaborative ecosystem for entrepreneurs to thrive and achieve sustained success".

Also Read | iQOO Z9 5G Launched With 'MediaTek Dimensity 7200' Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Tajurba Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards will bring together influential speakers from the MSME sector and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, providing valuable insights on business growth and addressing concerns faced by startups and MSMEs. To acknowledge the efforts of MSME sector in building the Nation's Economy, Tajurba will felicitate the selected Winners with Award Trophies and Certificates, while all Qualifying Nominees will get Certificates of Nomination.

The MSME Awards not only provide recognition to exceptional MSMEs but also offer several benefits to the winners.

Extensive coverage, helping to raise their profile and increase brand visibility.

Great networking opportunities with industry leaders, potential investors, and government representatives.

Validation of excellence, boosting the confidence of customers, partners, and stakeholders.

As Tajurba continues its mission to empower businesses, the Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards mark a significant milestone. Tajurba envisions fostering an ecosystem where Startups and MSME entrepreneurs thrive, collaborate, and innovate, driving sustained success for businesses in the ever-evolving landscape, leading our Nation to a USD 35 trillion economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)