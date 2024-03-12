Bagalko, March 12: A shocking incident of a young man hacking his girlfriend’s father to death with a machete for causing their separation was reported from Bhagavathi Village in Bagalkot District of Karnataka on Tuesday. A Dalit youth, Praveen Kamble was in a relationship with the daughter of 52-year-old Sanganagouda Patil, who belonged to an upper caste. Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Travels 230 Km, Drinks Insecticide and Strangles Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

However, Sanganagouda Patil was not in favour of the alliance and had warned Praveen Kamble to stay away from his daughter. A few days ago an enraged Sanganagouda Patil had also thrashed Praveen Kamble for trying to meet his daughter. Following that incident the girl had refused to meet the young man because her father did not approve of their relationship. Karnataka Shocker: Man Laces Food With Cyanide To Kill Wife After She Objects to Affair in Chikkamagaluru District.

According to police, the enraged accused then attacked Sanganagouda with a machete and killed him. Bagalkot Rural police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

