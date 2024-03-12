New Delhi, March 12: iQOO has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G in India. The iQOO Z9 5G comes equipped with the latest features and specifications for its customers. The Z9 5G has come under the mid-range smartphone segment in India.

The iQOO Z9 5G is available in two colour options that include Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. The Z9 5G comes with a single frame, 188gm and a 7.83mm ultra-slim design. The smartphone is also built with fingerprint-resistant with an IP54 rating. Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Features of Latest Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, which is expected to deliver efficient performance. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch ultra-bright AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits, which might enhance visibility under direct sunlight. The display of the smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate with SGS eye care display certification and DT-Star2 Plus glass protection. The iQOO Z9 5G comes with an ultra-gaming mode that lets the users take calls in the background without interruption.

The smartphone features a segment-first Sony IMX882 OIS camera. The camera system includes a 50MP sensor with 4K video recording with OIS+EIS for stable video recording. The Z9 5G has an AID noise algorithm for capturing clear pictures at night. The iQOO Z9 5G is expected to have a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. The iQOO Z9 5G has a dual stereo speakers setup. The Z9 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with a support of 44W fast charging capability. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will have two years of Android updates and three years of security patch updates. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Is Working on Improving Article Previews on iOS.

iQOO Z9 5G Price and Sale Details

The iQOO Z9 5G comes with two variants that include an 8GB + 128GB variant available at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 21,999. Customers can also take advantage of a flat discount of Rs 2000 using ICICI Bank and HDFC bank cards. After availing discount, the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 17,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs 19,999. The iQOO Z9 5G will be available on iQOO's official website and Amazon. The Prime Early Access sale will begin on March 13 at 12 PM, and for all users, the sale will start on March 14 at 12 PM.

