New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Supersourcing, one of India's leading talent marketplaces that helps early-stage startups and enterprises in hiring remote engineers to work on their projects, has successfully raised half a million in a seed round.

The current round of investors included KubeVC (a Venture Capital Firm based out of the United Arab Emirates that has 5 Unicorns in their portfolio), Nitin Sethi (Chief Digital Officer, Founding Leader of Adani Digital Labs), Nikhil Sharma (a previous investor based out the USA), Rajesh Gaur (Head of Investment Solutions, Zoe Financial), Saurabh Gupta (Senior Program Manager, Stripe), Arpit Bung (Technical Lead, Guidewire), Sandeep Acharya (Senior Manager IT Application, Pidilite Industries Limited), Jaykumar Raithatha (Solution Architect, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board), Phani Priya Raju (Angel Investor- HeadStart Network, LetsVenture) and Sapan Singhai (Business Analyst, Infosys, USA).

Supersourcing (https://supersourcing.com/), previously had also raised INR 1.5 crores in a round of seed funding from big names like Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder, PayTM), Dr Ritesh Malik (Founder, Innov8 Coworking), Nikhil Sharma (Principal Consultant, Capco USA) and Ankush Agarwal (Founder and CEO, Tree Cap Consulting, Dubai). The new round of fundraising by Supersourcing was aimed at scaling its operations, fuelling its growth & expansion and feeding its working capital needs. Backed by these big names, Supersourcing is a marketplace based out of Madhya Pradesh, that helps brands, startups and businesses in finding talented developers and engineers who have been hand-picked through a robust screening process.

An elated Aditi Chaurasia, Co-Founder and the COO of Supersourcing stated, "Well, this is indeed a happy moment for the entire team of Supersourcing. Investors, believing in your idea and vision is something which is always special for an entrepreneur. I am glad that we are able to help numerous promising startups and brands to meet top-notch, verified and skilled engineers that are indeed the backbone to bringing new innovation to the table. But our dreams don't end here! We, at Supersourcing, are on an extensive expansion mode. Our investors have not only invested their money, they have invested their confidence in Supersourcing, and we're on track to achieve bigger goals and make greater things happen in the IT world."

Incepted in January 2020, just months before the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, Supersourcing, till now has been successful in assisting around more than 500 clients go digital by hiring 15000+ quality remote engineers and developers from around 3000+ Talent Partners. Within a short span of time, Supersourcing has emerged as a reliable and a trusted Talent acquisition partner for a plethora of companies and the same can be testified by the fact that their clientele list includes 28 Unicorns, 32 YC-funded companies and big names like Amazon, Google, Zoom and Stripe.

Additionally, under the able leadership and marketing expertise of Aditi Chaurasia (Co-Founder and the COO Supersourcing) and Mayank Pratap Singh (Co-founder and Chief), Supersourcing has successfully touched the milestone of reaching $3M ARR in mere 16 months with a growing rate of 20 per cent a month.

