Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response of his fans towards his latest movie 'Border 2' in which he has played the role of an Indian Army soldier.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a photo of Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol, who were seen taking a selfie with the fans standing beside them. Hundreds of fans appeared to be flashing lights from their phones, making the moment extremely special for the actors.

Also Read | Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Losing Her Nanny in Road Accident, Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life-Saving Responsibility (Watch Video).

Considering the film to be one of the milestones of his career, Varun Dhawan extended his heartfelt "thanks" towards the makers who provided him the opportunity to star in 'Border 2' and fans who appreciated his performance in the film.

Recently, Varun Dhawan also interacted with his fans at the Gundavali Metro Station in Mumbai after the film's release. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles.

Also Read | Which State Bags Highest Number of Padma Awards In 2026? Know the Details Here.

Border 2, released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. He also mentioned that the war drama has collected Rs 32.10 crore net in India on its opening day.

As per Adarsh, the film has performed well in mass belts and single screens, while urban centres saw a better turnout as the day went on. Business in parts of North India was affected by heavy rain, but strong word of mouth is expected to push numbers higher over the weekend and the Republic Day holiday.

Meanwhile, early morning shows on Friday in Mumbai saw packed theatres, with moviegoers walking out with tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces. Many have called the film a "must-watch" and praised its mix of action, emotion, and strong performances.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.

The film is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers.

'Border 2' is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)