Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T Mano Thangaraj has said that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in areas relating to education, technology, infrastructure and the state government is making all efforts to meet the challenges at the global level.

Speaking at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting in Chennai, the IT minister said the IT department was focusing on research and development with the creation of well-equipped labs in the state. He added that the Government of Tamil Nadu would be happy to collaborate with FICCI in various programmes of the state, according to a statement released on Saturday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was present on the occasion and also released 'FICCI-Deloitte Knowledge Paper on Accelerating Tamil Nadu's Progress to Becoming One-Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030-31'. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) T M Anbarasan was also present.

Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI, said that "It was remarkable that Tamil Nadu has 15 per cent of PhDs and 11 per cent of postgraduates in the country. The state can truly become an innovation and R&D hub. There is also a lot of scope in chemicals and speciality chemicals in addition to traditional strengths like auto and textiles, he added while assuring the Chief Minister Mr Stalin of all support to accelerate the State's journey to becoming a one trillion-dollar economy."

Sangita Reddy, Past President, FICCI and Chair of G20 Empower stressed on ways to make women get their due recognition in all spheres of development. She added that the G20 Empower framework would make gender-based reporting on women for their best practices and their global showcasing in all possible ways.

Anish Shah, senior vice-president, FICCI, said that Tamil Nadu with its talented pool could emerge as the best proposition towards making the state realise the vision of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy with all types of developments across multiple industries. He added that FICCI would work with the State government in achieving the goals. (ANI)

