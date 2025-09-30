PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched its grand new store in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The brand new store was inaugurated by Mr. Vinod Singh - RBM Tanishq, Titan Company Limited at 4:30 PM on 26th September 2025. The store is located at, Level 1, Sky City Mall, Near Devipada Metro Station, Borivali East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Pin code: 400066.

Spanning across 3000 sq. ft., the Borivali store is one of the most beautiful stores in Mumbai, offering a wider range of exquisite plain gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, solitaires, plain jewellery with stones, and many more beautiful designs. The store proudly showcases Tanishq's latest festive collection- 'Mriganka', an enchanting collection inspired by mythical realms and brought to life through exceptional craftsmanship and 'Élan', inspired by delicate patterns, blooming floral motifs, and chillai pave-set diamonds for the modern day women. The store also presents a versatile range of contemporary daily-wear jewellery collection 'GlamDays' as well as a modern, lightweight jewellery line, 'String It'. The store houses 'Celeste Solitaires', a collection in which each solitaire is a masterpiece of nano-faceting, crafted with meticulous precision and. Furthermore, the store presents 'Mia', a sub-brand that carries simple and daily wear jewellery pieces and 'Rivaah', a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq that caters to over 12 bridal communities.

To celebrate this special launch, the brand is also introducing Tanishq's much-awaited Festival of Gold Exchange. Customers can exchange their old gold of any karat (as low as 9 KT) and from any jeweller at 100% value with flat 0% deduction*, and bring home new jewellery without losing out on the gold's worth.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Vinod Singh - RBM Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our grand new store in Borivali, Mumbai. This store has been thoughtfully designed to offer customers an exceptional jewellery-buying experience with a wide range of gold, diamond, and contemporary designs. Our goal is to celebrate every occasion in our customers' lives and provide them with the quality, trust, and warm service that Tanishq is known for. We look forward to welcoming the people of Borivali and nearby areas to their new jewellery destination."

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784420/Tanishq.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784421/Tanishq_Logo.jpg

