Mumbai, September 30: If you have recently downloaded the Arattai app by Zoho and are trying to get new contacts to install it and join to start chatting, you need to know that the app already supports importing chats from WhatsApp. Since its launch, Zoho's Arattai app has become widely popular, with increased downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The India-made instant messaging app is seen as an alternative to Meta's WhatsApp.

Many people in India use WhatsApp as it contains all their contacts, and choosing a new app like Arattai can be challenging because they need to ask their contacts to join the platform. Even after completing the process, there is a chance that you might lose some previous chats. However, there is a way to export your chats from WhatsApp to Arattai and continue your past conversations without starting a new one. Was Arattai App Made in US? Does Zoho Really Host Customer Data in India? Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu Issues Clarification As ‘Developer Address’ Triggers Doubts.

How to Export Chats from WhatsApp to Arattai? Check Steps

First, ensure that the person whose chat you are trying to import is present on the Arattai app. Also, you must give permission to Arattai to sync all contacts. After syncing the numbers, the contacts will appear in the app. If not, start the conversation by sending a “hi.” Now, follow the steps below to begin importing chats from WhatsApp to the Arattai app. Sridhar Vembu Provides Update on Arattai App, Says With UPI Technical Developer Group ‘iSpirit’ on Standardising Messaging Protocol.

Arattai Supports Importing Chats from WhatsApp

Arattai already supports chat import. You can import WhatsApp chats either into a new group or an existing chat. Give it a try! 🚀 — Arattai (@Arattai) September 28, 2025

Open WhatsApp and go to the Setting option of an individual or a group by accessing three dots.

After that, click on More option to access additional options.

Select 'Export Chats' option and choose one of two options - Include Media or Without Media.

Once the process is initialised, it will show opens the platforms where you want to export the chats.

Choose Arattai app from the available list.

After you click the app icon, it will show the contacts that have joined Arattai.

Tap on the contact whose chats you have selected for export.

Tap on 'Import' and Arattai will begin importing all the chats.

Please note that the contacts whose chats you are importing from WhatsApp must have installed the Arattai app on their devices; otherwise, the process will not work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).