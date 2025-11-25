Tap. Pay. Go: Mastercard's New Campaign Showcases the Style, Security, and Ease of Mobile Contactless Payments

New Delhi [India], November 25: Mastercard has unveiled its new campaign, 'Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style', designed to inspire consumers to embrace the ease and confidence of mobile contactless payments. The campaign highlights how paying with a simple tap combines speed, security, and style-making everyday transactions effortless.

The initiative focuses on the lifestyle appeal of fast, secure, and hassle-free payments, illustrating how Tap & Go technology fits seamlessly into the lives of India's digital-first consumers.

Fronted by two of India's brightest rising stars-Ishaan Khatter, whose Bollywood film Homebound is India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards--and Krithi Shetty from Tollywood, the campaign unfolds through five cinematic films. Each film captures the rhythm of modern India, turning routine payment moments into expressions of individuality and confidence.

The campaign will unfold in five phases, beginning with teasers across online and social channels, followed by the main films and weekly content bursts to keep the conversations active. Creators from the finance, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment industries will share their own 'tap moments' on Instagram Reels, stories, and YouTube Shorts. Interactive challenges, quizzes, and user-generated content will encourage participation--making Tap & Go part of everyday culture for Gen Z and millennials.

Mastercard is working with issuing banks, merchant networks, and retail partners to enable greater adoption of mobile contactless payments. "Mobile contactless payments combine convenience with multiple layers of security, giving consumers confidence every time they tap," said Ravi Datla, Senior Vice President, Products & Solutions, South Asia, Mastercard. "This campaign is a celebration of that confidence--showing how payments can be secure, fast, and hassle-free."

As part of the activation, Mastercard will introduce 'Tap Zones'--designated areas in popular restaurants, cafes, and retail venues where consumers can experience contactless payments firsthand. "Indian consumers today don't just use technology--they expect it to enhance and integrate seamlessly into their daily lives. Mobile contactless payments meet this expectation by being secure, efficient, and in tune with the personal style and lifestyle choices of the digital-first generation," said Lavani Agarwal, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard.

The creative execution is being led by McCann Worldgroup India. With its fusion of music, movement, and modernity, this campaign celebrates a new way of living--one where technology meets expression.

