Mumbai November 24: Bollywood star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma seems to have been griefstruck with the news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise. The actor on November 24 took to his social edia to offer condolences. Sharing an adoroable picture of himself with Dharmdena from the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil penned a heartwarming farwell note.

“अलविदा धर्म पाजी आपका जाना बहुत ही दुखदायी है, ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे दूसरी बार पिता को खो दिया है। आपने जो प्यार और आशीर्वाद दिया वह हमेशा मेरे दिल में और यादों में रहेगा। कैसे एक पल में किसी के दिल में बस जाते हैं यह आपसे बेहतर कोई नहीं जानता था। हमारे दिल में आप हमेशा रहेंगे। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें,” he wrote in Hindi. ( Your passing is extremely heartbreaking. It feels as if I have lost my father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave me will always remain in my heart and memories. No one knew better than you how to win someone’s heart in just a moment. You will always live in our hearts. May God grant you a place at His feet. “ Goodbye, Dharam paaji ) Dharmendra Passes Away: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Share Heartfelt Memories from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Sets With Actor (View Pics).

Kapil Sharma Mourns Dharmendra's Demise

अलविदा धर्म पाजी 💔 आपका जाना बहुत ही दुखदायी है , ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे दूसरी बार पिता को खो दिया है ।आपने जो प्यार और आशीर्वाद दिया वह हमेशा मेरे दिल में और यादों में रहेगा । कैसे एक पल में किसी के दिल में बस जाते हैं यह आपसे बेहतर कोई नहीं जानता था ।हमारे दिल में आप हमेशा… pic.twitter.com/V3vFjz6psT — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 24, 2025

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kapil Sharma also took to their respective social media accounts in expressing their deep sorrow over the demise of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

Sharing a picture from her movie Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, that also starred Dharmendra, Kriti shared, ““It’s the end of an Era! But you’ll stay alive not only in all the incredible work you’ve done Dharam Ji… but also in the warmth and kindness you carried in your aura. Your smile, your warmth, your zest for life and poetry, the love with which you put a hand on my head and blessed me every time I interacted with you.. I’ll carry it in my heart forever.. Rest in peace Legend!!, followed by folding hands emoticon. Shahid Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra; Calls Him a ‘True Original’ (View Post).

On the afternoon of Novemnber 24, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan, superstars Aamir Khan Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone had reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, in mid November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Kapil Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2025 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).