New Delhi [India], October 24: A celebration of progressive unions, defined not by sameness, but by shared spirit and individuality

Shubman Gill Becomes the Face of Tasva

A collaboration that speaks to today's couples - where weddings are not bound by convention but built on individuality and intimacy.

Tasva, the modern Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. in collaboration with couturier Tarun Tahiliani, announces its new brand vision with cricket icon Shubman Gill as Ambassador. This marks Shubman Gill's first association with a wedding wear brand, a significant step in Tasva's journey as it signals a bold cultural shift - redefining wedding as a celebration of love, intimacy, and shared agency rather than rigid traditions.

For generations, weddings were defined by societal expectations and family alignments. Today, couples are writing their own stories, where differences are embraced and individuality is celebrated. Tasva embodies this change, creating clothing that is premium, contemporary, and designer-led while staying rooted in India's cultural richness. The brand's philosophy is clear: marriages are about equals, about two people and their worlds, coming together in meaningful ways.

The campaign featuring Shubman Gill brings this spirit to life. It portrays weddings not as performances but as authentic journeys filled with joy, love, care, and intimacy. Representing a generation that is aspirational, confident, and progressive, Gill mirrors the values Tasva stands for - modernity grounded in culture, with an aesthetic that reflects personal choice and partnership.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Shubman Gill said, "My association with Tasva is special. Just like on the field, every innings is about balance, confidence, and expression, I believe weddings are no different. Tasva's message of celebrating love with individuality and ease, while still respecting tradition, stood out for me. I'm excited to be part of this journey where modern grooms can play one of their most memorable innings in life with grace and confidence."

Tarun Tahiliani added, "At Tasva, we believe weddings are among the most intimate of celebrations - where individuality and heritage come together seamlessly. Shubman Gill represents the confident and progressive India we design for. With him, we continue Tasva's vision of celebrating love and equality through impeccable design."

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva, said, "Tasva has always stood for more than just clothing - it stands for a progressive idea. Weddings are no longer about rituals alone, but about the couple at the heart of them, with families as joyful partners. With Shubman Gill as our ambassador, we look forward to strengthening this vision for a new generation of couples."

About the collection - Autumn Winter '25

This wedding season, Tasva unveils a collection that beautifully marries heritage artistry with a modern design language. Drawing inspiration from the Tree of Life, Lipan art, paisleys, mosaic patterns, and relief sculptures, the designs reinterpret traditional motifs with a refreshing perspective. Classic embroidery techniques such as Aari, Zardozi, and mirror work are elevated with pearl accents, applique, and subtle 3D details, bringing depth and richness to each ensemble. The versatile colour palette moves fluidly between soft pastels, like ivory, lilac, salmon, and jade - ideal for daytime ceremonies, and jewel tones with pops of colour that add vibrancy to evening festivities.

The silhouettes are crafted for the modern groom who seeks both individuality and tradition. From tailored sherwanis, achkans, and kurta sets to Indo-western ensembles and sleek jackets, the collection offers styles for every moment of celebration. Drape-inspired forms and asymmetrical cuts infuse a contemporary edge, ensuring ease of movement and a polished aesthetic. With this thoughtful balance of craft and modernity, Tasva empowers today's groom to embrace his heritage while making a confident, personal style statement.

About Tasva

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. The brand offers an extensive range of kurtas, kurta bundi sets, sherwanis, Indo-western outfits, footwear, and accessories. The brand's exquisite products are available at exclusive Tasva stores across India and online at www.Tasva.com

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolio of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

