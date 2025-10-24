Leeds United vs West Ham United Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Leeds United take on West Ham United in a Friday evening encounter in the English Premier League with both sides yet to get going this campaign. Leeds have found life difficult in the top tier of English football as they struggle at 16th in the table, with 8 points from 8 matches played. They head into the fixture on the back of two successive defeats but they will fancy their chances against a club languishing at 19th in the standings. The Hammers have lost four of their last five games and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has a tough ask salvaging their status in the league. Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen Score As Brentford Beat West Ham To Earn First Away Win of Premier League 2025–26 Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Harry Gray is all set to miss out for Leeds United due to an injury while the likes of Pascal Struijk, Ethan Ampadu, Noah Okafor, and Wilfried Gnonto will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the attacking setup with the support of Daniel James and Jack Harrison. Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach will run the show in midfield for the hosts.

Niclas Fullkrug, Konstantinos Mavropanos and George Earthy make up the West Ham United absentee list. Lucas Paqueta is set to be feature as the central striker for the visitors with Mateus Fernandes in the no 10 role. Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will look to create chances out wide for the Hammers.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Match Details

Match Leeds United vs West Ham United Date Saturday, October 25 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Elland Road Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Leeds United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leeds United will host West Ham United in the Premier League 2025-26 on October 25. The Leeds United vs West Ham United EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Elland Road in Leeds, and it will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 9 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Leeds United vs West Ham United live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Leeds United vs West Ham United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leeds United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Leeds United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be an entertaining game of football with Leeds United claiming a narrow 1-0 victory.

