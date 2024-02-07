SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a significant move towards futuristic networking and environmental sustainability, Tata Capital has partnered with UnoGreen Smart Business Card, incorporating over 200 custom-designed Metal Business Cards into their corporate ecosystem. This collaboration not only underscores Tata Capital's commitment to innovative and eco-friendly solutions but also positions UnoGreen Smart Business Cards as a frontrunner in the revolution of digital networking tools.

The UnoGreen Metal Smart Business Card is not just a card but a statement of sustainability and technological advancement. Crafted with precision and designed for the modern professional, these cards eliminate paper waste and offer a seamless networking experience. With just a tap, these smart cards enable instant sharing of contact information, social profiles, and more, paving the way for a new era of connectivity.

The innovation and environmental consciousness of UnoGreen Smart Business Card have not gone unnoticed. The brand was recently felicitated at the International Achievers Award, a testament to its commitment to redefining business networking while prioritizing ecological responsibility.

"We are thrilled to see leading industry players like Tata Capital join us in our mission to transform business networking," said Ms. Richa Shetty, CEO at UnoGreen. "This partnership is not just about advanced business solutions; it's a leap towards sustainability and innovation. Our recognition at the International Achievers Award further fuels our drive to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of eco-conscious professional networking."

UnoGreen Smart Business Card is at the forefront of the digital networking revolution, merging technology with sustainability. Since its inception, UnoGreen has been committed to providing professionals with advanced, sustainable, and user-friendly networking solutions.

Our range of smart business cards, especially the Metal Smart Business Card, embodies this vision, offering durability, convenience, and a reduced ecological footprint. With significant partnerships and accolades, UnoGreen is not just creating products; we are crafting a future where technology and sustainability go hand in hand.

