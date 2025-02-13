New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): TATA.ev on Thursday announced to double the number of available charge points to 400,000 by 2027, as part of its commitment to make Electric Vehicles (EVs) more accessible and convenient, the company said in a release.

The move comes after the company achieved a milestone of selling over two lakh electric Vehicles.

The company added in the release that TATA.ev launched its 'Open Collaboration' framework in 2023, forging strategic partnerships with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to drive the next phase of growth.

This collaboration focused on expanding charging infrastructure across key hotspots, particularly along highways, to ensure seamless long-distance mobility. As a result, the number of public charging points in India has more than doubled in just 15 months, surpassing 18,000 chargers. TATA.ev's cumulative impact includes the installation of over 1.5 lakh private/home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 chargers at TATA dealerships across more than 200 cities.

Speaking at the launch of 'Open Collaboration 2.0', Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "TATA.ev has been at the forefront of India's EV revolution, not just by introducing world-class electric vehicles, but also by building a robust charging infrastructure nationwide. To enable the exponential growth of EVs in India, we've launched 'Open Collaboration 2.0', aiming to expand the charging network to over 400,000 points in the next two years, in partnership with leading CPOs."

"This initiative will enhance the speed, reliability, and user experience of charging, while improving the viability of CPOs and facilitating their growth. To enhance the charging experience, we are introducing through partnerships, TATA.ev Mega Chargers in key cities and highways, along with TATA.ev Verified Chargers assuring quality infrastructure. Additionally, a unified Charging Helpline and seamless payment solution are being introduced to help address customer concerns and to make the charging ecosystem more accessible and dependable as EV adoption continues to rise."

The company added that since 2019, TATA.ev has been at the forefront of advancing India's EV charging infrastructure. First, by partnering with Tata Group companies to introduce seamless private/home charging solutions and then kick-starting public charging infrastructure in and around cities with the fastest EV adoption, providing crucial support and encouragement for early adopters to switch to EVs.

The release further added that with over 5 billion kilometres driven nationwide, TATA.ev has gained invaluable insights into the exact needs of EV users and where charging infrastructure is precisely needed.

Through 'Open Collaboration 2.0', TATA.ev is accelerating India's EV charging ecosystem with an ambitious goal: to more than double the number of charging points to over 400,000 within the next two years, the release added.

As a flagship initiative under Open Collaboration 2.0, TATA.ev will partner with leading CPOs to create a TATA.ev Mega Charger network, which will offer superfast charging and unparalleled reliability.

TATA.ev has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Tata Power, ChargeZone, Statiq and Zeon to operationalize 500 TATA.ev Mega Chargers in 2 years, in the first phase, as per the release.

These chargers will be deployed across key cities and major highways. While TATA.ev Mega Chargers will be open to all EVs, TATA.ev customers will enjoy priority access and tariff, the company said. (ANI)

