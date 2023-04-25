Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI/HTDS): Tatva Health and Wellness, one of the leading food companies launches Kesari Golden Sugar" an Unrefined and Naturally Low GI Sugar with no chemicals or additives in Chennai on April 22nd, 2023. The brand hosted a dealer's meet followed by a press meet at The Leela, Chennai. Kesari Golden Sugar is a perfect alternate for consumers looking at a healthier sugar option.

Speaking at a press meet, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, Tatva said " We are elated to introduce Kesari Golden Sugar in the Chennai market. Consumers post-pandemic have become very health conscious and self-aware and have been researching a lot on what they consume. There have been various innovations in the food segment. We looked at the sugar market in India. There has been hardly any R&D to make sugar healthier or better. In fact, consumers are now looking for a healthier alternative which is difficult to find today. We see sugar-related problems not only in India but globally. We are happy to bring in a product that can be consumed without having to worry about your health and at the same time not compromising on the taste. We are certain that it will be well received in this market."

"We partnered with Nucane, Australia, and with their global patented technology, it gives us immense pleasure to launch the "Kesari Golden Sugar" in India with this technology. Our Kesari Golden Sugar is Unrefined and Naturally Low GI with No Chemicals or additives and is a perfect alternative for consumers looking for a healthier sugar that tangibly help in the fight against obesity and diabetes." Sachin Jain further adds.

The product was recently launched in Bangalore and now with the launch in Tamil Nadu, the brand further plans to expand its presence in other states soon.

Product Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLAW7eImx_g

Tatva Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.,(A part of Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd) is a Chennai based food company with offices across India and committed to enriching lives with products that are natural and innovative. Tatva's philosophy has always been about serving the community and building a business for greater good that contributes to improve the wellness of consumers the world over. One that helps "Simplify Healthy Living".

The following are our brands and their details:

Kesari Saffron: range of Saffron products (kesarisaffron.com)

Draft: range of Muesli and breakfast cereals (draftfood.com)

Spice Liquid: range of liquid spices

Present across India in all General Trade, Modern Trade & Ecommerce we are working to introduce a whole range of food products that will enrich lives of consumers helping them lead a better lifestyle. Strengthening our product portfolio, we are now launching our range of Low GI Sugars under the brand Kesari Golden Sugar.

Visit Website: www.kesarisugar.com

This story is provided by HT Digital Streams. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/HTDS)

