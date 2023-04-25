Mumbai, April 25: One of the few ideas that has always captivated people is the existence of galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors. Researchers and scientists are carefully observing every space object they can in order to learn more about these. Asteroids are one of the risks to Earth that scientists are constantly on the lookout for.

Asteroids that are headed for Earth are reported to NASA by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the American space agency. The sources state that two enormous cosmic objects are speeding towards Earth and will pass rather close to our planet tomorrow, or April 25. Scroll down to find out more. Asteroid Warning: Two Mega Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth on April 21, Know What NASA Has to Say.

Asteroids Information

Two large asteroids, 2023 HH3 (13 feet) and 2023 HF4 (7 feet), will both pass quite near to Earth on Tuesday, April 25. According to information provided by NASA's JPL, the bus-sized asteroids will approach Earth at distances of 402,000 and 504,000 kilometres, respectively. Is there a risk here? No. If the asteroids continue on their current course, they will pass by the Earth, albeit very closely.

What Are Asteroids?

There are currently 1278661 known asteroids in the cosmos, according to NASA. These asteroids range in size from the largest, which is less than 33 feet (10 metres), to the smallest, which is less than 329 miles (530 km). Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt are the three different types of asteroids. The near-Earth asteroids' orbits are quite close to the Earth's. Asteroid Alert! NASA Warns Three Massive Asteroids Flying Towards Earth, Know If They Will Collide With Our Planet.

Protection From Ateroids

In order to have enough time to warn the public if an asteroid changes trajectory for whatever reason, NASA continues to watch them. NASA has tracked and kept an eye on the asteroids using a variety of Earth- and sky-based tools, including satellites, telescopes, and more.

