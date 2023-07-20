IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: The tax season is upon us and we are all rushing to file our ITRs so that we do not get fined by missing the last date! But ITR filing has just become much easier and brighter since TaxBuddy, the leading assisted ITR filing platform headquartered in Mumbai, India, recently announced the launch of its Filing Mahotsav, for all customers.

With TaxBuddy’s Filing Mahotsav, there has never been a better time to file your taxes and enjoy the benefits with big savings. During this exciting event, taxpayers can avail of a huge 20 per cent discount on ITR filing services, together with an additional 20 per cent cashback. A total saving of 40 per cent!

“July can be a stressful period for taxpayers. TaxBuddy is already the No.1 platform for assisted tax filing as validated by our 4.9-star Google rating from over 10,000 user reviews. We wanted to give our customers more reasons to rejoice by helping them save tax, as well as money on filing service,” said Sujit Bangar, Founder of TaxBuddy.

But TaxBuddy’s Filing Mahotsav is not just about discounts and cashback. It is also a testament to the company’s commitment to providing top-notch service and a seamless filing experience.

With TaxBuddy’s expert assistance, taxpayers can navigate through the complexities of ITR filing with ease and confidence.

Highlights

- Unbeatable Savings: Taxpayers get a flat 20 per cent discount and enjoy top-notch assistance at an unbeatable price

- Double Delight: As a bonus, they receive an extra 20 per cent cashback on every successful completion of ITR filing. That is extra money back in your pocket!

- Expert Assistance: TaxBuddy has a 4.9-star Google rating from 10,000+ customers who have saved tax from their team of seasoned tax professionals

- Easy and Secure: User-friendly platform ensures a smooth and secure filing process, allowing customers to complete ITR filing from the comfort of their homes

- Limited Time Offer: Filing Mahotsav is only available until July 30, 2023

You can take part in the Filing Mahotsav by signing up on taxbuddy.com to file your ITR.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by IMC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)