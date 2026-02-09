Stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) opened on a negative note today, February 9. As soon as the stock market opened for business, shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) started to trade at INR 1,500.50. Notably, stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) fell by INR 6.60 or 0.44 per cent in early trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 1,924.00 and INR 1,307.00 on February 6 and April 7 last year. Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today, February 9: Stocks of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Infosys Share Price Today, February 9, 2026

Stocks of Infosys opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

