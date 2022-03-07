Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services said on Monday its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback offer will open on March 9 and close on March 23.

The last date for receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates (if and as applicable) by the Registrar is also March 23.

"Further to our letter no. TCS/BB/SE1205/2021-22 dated February 14, 2022, on the Public Announcement of Buyback of Equity Shares, we wish to inform that Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has vide its letter dated March 4, 2022 ("Observation Letter"), given its observations on the Draft Letter of Offer filed by the Company with SEBI," TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchanges is April 1, 2022, TCS said.

India's largest IT firm TCS announced on February 12 share buyback programme entailing 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 apiece. (ANI)

