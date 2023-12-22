Techmagnate's Search Trend Report Shows 11.21 per cent YoY Growth of Search Volume in the Automobile Insurance Industry

New Delhi [India], December 22: Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency in New Delhi, has released the Automobile Insurance Search Trends Report for FY 2023.

In today's dynamic digital landscape, people actively search for auto insurance, comparing various plans to make informed decisions. Understanding search behavior becomes increasingly crucial for top motor companies in India as they strive to develop successful performance strategies.

This extensive research for motor insurance search trends report examined a sample size consisting of the top 44 motor brands in India.

Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and founder of Techmagnate, shared his take on the report, stating, "Our Motor Insurance Search Trends Report is designed to assist businesses in adapting to evolving customer behavior within the competitive auto insurance industry. Ultimately, it empowers leading brands to achieve digital growth and success through data-driven insights."

He further emphasized, "We also offer a glimpse into the top-performing automobile insurance providers and brands that effectively harnessed the immense potential of search engines, as well as those who faced challenges. This valuable insight serves as a strategic roadmap for businesses within this industry to navigate the digital landscape effectively."

Key Highlights from the Report:

* Overall Search Volume (SV) for 'Automobile Insurance' related keywords has grown by an impressive 11.21 per cent, year-on-year.

* SV for Branded keywords consistently surpassed Non-Branded keyword SV year-on-year.

* 'New' Insurance emerged as the fastest-growing Enquiry Type in the Automobile category for Branded keywords, with an outstanding 16.61 per cent year-on-year growth.

* Notably, a new entrant, GoDigit, secured a place in the Top 10 Motor Insurance brands for Two Wheelers by SV in FY-23.

* PolicyBazaar (98.61 per cent) is leading the chart as the top brand with the Highest SOV on Search Engine.

This report underscores the critical importance of comprehending search volumes (SV), keywords (kwds), and share of voice (SOV) within the motor industry. It equips businesses with the insights needed to craft effective digital marketing strategies in the highly competitive automobile insurance sector.

Techmagnate is India's leading SEO agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. We specialize in working with enterprise-level clients to optimize their online presence and achieve digital marketing goals. We use a combination of data analytics, technology, and industry expertise to develop and execute effective marketing campaigns that drive results.

For media inquiries or access to the complete Auto Finance Insurance Search Trends Report, please contact: +91-9910308266 or visit https://www.techmagnate.com/contact-us.html

