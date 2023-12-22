In a groundbreaking development for the world of cricket, the official England Physically Disabled Cricket Team approved by English and Wales Cricket Board is set to embark on their inaugural tour to India, marking a historic moment in the sport's history. The team will engage in a series of matches against their Indian counterparts, with the tour is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 6, 2024. SA vs IND 3rd ODI 2023: Pleased for Sanju Samson, Glad He Was Able To Grab His Chance Here, Says KL Rahul.

Both teams will participate in various events and activities off the field to promote awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals in pursuing their dreams. Both teams will practice on January 27, 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 'B' ground before the action begins on January 28.

This tour is a significant milestone in the global effort to promote inclusivity and break down barriers in sports. The Physically Challenged Cricket Team from England is composed of exceptional athletes who have overcome various physical challenges to pursue their passion for cricket. Their journey to India not only highlights their individual achievements but also serves as an inspiring example for aspiring cricketers facing similar challenges.

The tour is expected to foster cultural exchange, build lasting friendships, and contribute to the development of physically challenged cricket at the international level.

The support and guidance of Jay Shah, Secretary, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have been instrumental in realizing this historic tour. The unwavering support from Anil Patel, Secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been a driving force behind this tour.

