SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23: Techno India University's School of the Future is proud to announce the outstanding achievement of its talented first-year B.Tech students. These young innovators were selected to showcase their groundbreaking app concepts at Google's Gurgaon office during the Google Education Leadership Summit held on November 21st.

Also Read | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Link and Online Platforms: Where and How To Watch the NYC Thanksgiving Parade? Get Live Streaming Details Here.

Out of 650 students, 10 were selected to showcase their innovative app ideas, developed entirely using Google tools. This valuable platform allowed them to connect with leading figures and explore the future of technology.

This recognition further solidifies Techno India University's position as a pioneer in tech-driven education. Just last month, the university became the first group of educational institutions in India to be featured in a Google Cloud case study. Published on the official Google Cloud platform, the study highlights how Techno India University has harnessed the transformative power of Google Cloud solutions to revolutionize teaching and learning. The case study details how the university successfully onboarded 15,000 students to the Google ecosystem in a mere 20 days, demonstrating its agility and dedication to student integration.

Also Read | 'Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me!': Delhi Man Embarrassed After Condoms Delivered in Transparent Bag.

The day commenced with a guided tour of Google's Gurgaon campus - a dream come true for many young tech enthusiasts. The students then showcased their groundbreaking app ideas developed using Google tools and got to interact with industry experts and renowned academicians. The insightful feedback from Google experts provided valuable guidance for these young innovators.

A Fireside Chat featuring prominent figures in the education and technology sectors served as a highlight of the event. Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India Group, Rajesh Karkera, CIO/CTO at Yenepoya University, and Kapil Kapoor, Head of Google Workspace for India and SAARC, engaged in a discussion about the future of higher education in India, the role of technology, and how Google's tools empower students to innovate.

"Seeing our young innovators present their groundbreaking app ideas at Google's doorstep fills me with immense pride," said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury. "Their ability to leverage Google's tools to create such innovative solutions is truly inspiring. This experience will undoubtedly fuel their passion for technology and innovation, and I can't wait to see the incredible things they'll accomplish in the future."

Students further enriched their experience during an interactive session with Kapil Kapoor, Aanchal Rawal, Ketan Parekh and Jaspreet Singh Naran where they gained insights into their career journeys and valuable advice for future endeavors. Additionally, they had the opportunity to connect with Meghdut Roy Chowdhury and glean valuable insights into the world of technology and business.

Techno India University remains dedicated to providing its students with cutting-edge learning opportunities and fostering a culture of innovation and creativity. This commitment ensures students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving technological landscape. This unique experience has undoubtedly inspired them to continue exploring the potential of technology and contribute meaningfully to the future of innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)