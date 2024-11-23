New Delhi, November 23: An unusual delivery experience left a Delhi man embarrassed after he ordered condoms via Swiggy Instamart. Planning to travel to Nainital later that evening, he relied on the platform’s quick delivery for convenience. However, when he collected the package from his building’s reception, he was shocked to find the condoms packed in a transparent plastic bag, making the contents visible to everyone.

In a viral Reddit post, i.e. deleted now, Manan Singh shared his embarrassment, writing, “Swiggy Instamart ruined me!” He explained that while buying condoms isn't a big deal, he usually orders from Blinkit, which delivers them in a discreet brown package. This time, he decided to try Swiggy Instamart while at the office, expecting the same level of discretion. However, he made the mistake of asking the delivery executive to drop the package at the reception desk. To his horror, the package was left in plain view for everyone, including the receptionist, and Singh humorously added, “Now, the entire office probably thinks I do seggs at work!” Swiggy Introduces Incognito Mode for Food Delivery and Instamart; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

The post quickly went viral, accumulating over 8,700 upvotes and sparking a wave of comments. Reddit users shared their own thoughts and advice, with some humorously suggesting Singh distribute his embarrassment to colleagues, while others questioned the wisdom of ordering condoms at the office. One user even warned that such actions might trigger workplace policies if they made anyone uncomfortable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).