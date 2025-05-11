New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): National Technology Day, celebrated on May 11 every year, commemorates the momentous events of this day back in 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti, and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously developed Hansa-3 aircraft.

In recognition of these achievements, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day.

Over the years, National Technology Day has evolved into a flagship occasion for honouring scientific excellence, showcasing industrial innovations, and reinforcing the partnership between science, society, and industry.

Scientific temperament in India has increased over the years - from space to telecom, semiconductors to AI, biotechnology to fintechs.

Here are some of the perspectives from people in technology domain on India's growing prowess:

According to Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, at AI services provider Gnani.ai, India's relentless pursuit of innovation, and a reminder of how technology can be a force multiplier for inclusive growth.

"Today, breakthroughs in Voice AI, multilingual large language models (LLMs), and agentic AI are empowering enterprises to build smarter, more human-centric solutions. From revolutionizing customer support and financial services to enabling real-time healthcare assistance in regional languages, AI is reshaping how industries operate and interact. As India's digital ecosystem accelerates, it is crucial that innovation remains responsible, ethical, and tailored to local as well as global needs," Gopalan noted.

India ranks 39th in the Global Innovation Index (GII), which presents vast opportunities for developing advanced, innovative and sustainable technologies which will help drive the country's digital vision forward.

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, "India's technology sector continues to be a strong pillar showcasing prominent and immense growth, powered by innovation in semiconductors, connectivity, and digital infrastructure. At MediaTek, we believe that fostering local R&D, strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, and investing in skill development will be key to supporting India's ambitions as a global innovation hub."

The official theme for National Technology Day 2025 -- "YANTRA - Yugantar for Advancing New Technology, Research & Acceleration."

"National Technology Day is a celebration of India's spirit of innovation, a force that continues to shape a more sustainable and resilient future," said Sriram Kannan, Founder and CEO, Routematic. "As we pioneer AI and data-driven, eco-conscious mobility solutions, we witness every day how technology can reimagine urban transport, making it cleaner, smarter, and more efficient."

According to Rupesh Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO, Suhora Technologies, technology today is no longer confined to research labs; it permeates every aspect of our lives, from defence and national security to smart farming and sustainable cities to precision healthcare and digital finance.

"The space industry, particularly the downstream segment, is no exception. AI is now revolutionising the way we process and analyse Earth observation data, making it faster, smarter, accurate and more efficient," Rupesh Kumar added. (ANI)

