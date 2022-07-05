New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand announces its collaboration with the world's largest-read fashion and lifestyle magazine, Cosmopolitan.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration is fashioned to lay the groundwork for TECNO's upcoming CAMON 19 series launch in India.

Also Read | This Mobile Clinic, Run by Syrian Doctor Feras Alghadban and His Team, Offers Free Medical … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Merging Fashion and Technology through this distinctive alliance, TECNO brings in its tech prowess with its industry-first, key mobile camera technology, RGBW sensor that enables the camera to click the perfect portraits even in low light conditions.

Equally, Cosmopolitan brings its fashion, photography, and creative expertise to the table. The intent is to create a unique platform for budding style icons and enthusiasts pan-India, under a marquee campaign--'Stylish Affair'. The campaign aims to create unique experiences through a three-pronged approach, spread across In-Real-Life (IRL) events, and Print and Digital Campaigns.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow Says 'The Last Few Months Have Been Fantastic'.

Projected to be a premium lifestyle product series, the collaboration essentially targets fashionistas among the millennials and Gen-Z, across colleges and universities. Going from strength to strength, this year TECNO Mobile has forged many alliances across products and series, living up to its own motto--'Stop at Nothing'--while building a stronger youth connect in the country. For instance, TECNO POVA 3 is the Presenting Sponsor for Esports Premier League current season.

Adding insights to the campaign, Nandini Bhalla, Editor, Cosmopolitan India, said, "We are excited to collaborate with TECNO as the brand resonates with our vibe and audience, which is young, bold, and fashion-forward. The partnership will lead to the launch of an iconic campaign called 'Stylish Affair'. Under this campaign, we will soon unveil a very special 'Style Hunt', a one-of-a-kind platform, which will provide our readers a chance to showcase their talent and style in a unique manner. It is a large scale, pan-India campaign that welcomes participants from every corner of the country to participate and stand a chance to win cash prizes. The commencement of the campaign will be announced on TECNO's and Cosmopolitan India's social media handles."

Elaborating on TECNO's CAMON 19 collaboration Arijeet Talapatra, TECNO India CEO, said, "With a range of five product lines, each catering to a very different set of target audiences, we at TECNO are always working towards doing things differently. Be it signing up Ayushmann Khurrana as our brand ambassador to communicate and establish the tenacity of our brand, or our collaborations with ESPL to connect with the gaming enthusiast for the POVA series. This time we are targeting the fashion conscious audiences with the CAMON series and we intend to engage with our audiences in the most innovative, fun and rewarding way."

The CAMON 19 series is set to launch come July and will feature three products initially viz. Camon 19 Neo, CAMON 19, and CAMON 19 Pro 5G. The product is expected to be ushered in amid much fervour, lined with fashion parties, the Style Hunt contest featuring a distinguished jury panel, and the cover of Cosmopolitan shot on CAMON 19--highlighting its key features--and youth style icons gracing the magazine cover.

The premium smartphone brand views this alliance to set off this year's company focus on the mid-to-high segment and to leap the extra mile for technology democratisation and make new-age technology accessible to people at disruptive price points.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)