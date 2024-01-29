PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 29: TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is turning their slogan "Stop At Nothing" into reality and making premium hardware and software tech accessible for Indian consumers with the unveiling of the SPARK 20 - the latest addition to its all-rounder Spark series on January 30, 2024.

Before delving into the details, the teaser of the smartphone on Amazon and TECNO's social handles reveals a premium-looking device in the hands of mesmerizing Deepika Padukone. Shifting gears in 2024, TECNO with its dynamic brand ambassador, seem to already be making bold moves into the future of making innovation more stylish and catering to the evolving needs of today's users.

SPARK series from TECNO has consistently won the hearts of users, being the go-to all-in-one smartphone that checks all the boxes for a complete user experience. Now, taking it up a notch, TECNO's latest addition is here to serve THE UNCOMPROMISED user experience.

The journey of crafting the Spark 20 started with a simple question: What do Indian consumers really want in a smartphone? Are they giving up some cool features for others? This proudly Made-in-India smartphone challenges the status quo!

Designed specifically for today's dynamic Indian users who want it all - crazy storage, epic camera, and a sleek design - the TECNO SPARK 20 delivers the whole package without breaking the bank! It's the smartphone that refuses to compromise on experience!

With a mind-blowing 256GB storage and a cool 8GB+8GB RAM combo, unheard of in the segment, this device makes space for saving all your precious memories. Further, Spark 20 flaunts a segment-first32MP front camera and a whopping 50MP rear camera, perfect for everyone who loves taking ultra-clear selfies for Instagram or capturing breathtaking landscapes. And why should users have to compromise on design just because they are not paying a hefty price for the device? This smartphone is designed for perfection, showcasing a sophisticated ultra-premium design that effortlessly blends style with functionality.

And there's more to love! The SPARK 20 goes the extra mile, catering to those who live for entertainment. By including a complimentary OTT Play premium subscription valued at Rs5604, Spark 20 offers a whopping 23 must-watch OTT platforms right to their fingertips, making it an ultimate value-for-money smartphone.

So be ready to experience this all-rounder as TECNO is dropping the Spark 20 series at nearby retail outlets and on Amazon, ensuring every detail is UNCOMPROMISED!

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70-plus countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

