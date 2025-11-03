PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3: The much-anticipated Penta Grand & Regional Equestrian League 2025 commenced today at Gurukul School Grounds, Ghaziabad, marking a spectacular beginning to one of India's most prestigious equestrian events. Organized by Equiwings and proudly sponsored by THAR Ventures, the ten-day national championship (October 30 - November 9) celebrates India's growing equestrian talent and the enduring legacy of discipline, valor, and sportsmanship.

The opening ceremony was graced by His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Nooh Al Thani, Secretary General, Qatar Equestrian Federation, and Mr. Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of Qatar to India, who jointly unveiled the THAR Ventures Champion Bike -- a symbol of victory and prestige to be awarded to the tournament's top winner.

Championing Sportsmanship and Youth Development

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Mantri, Director, THAR Ventures, remarked:

"We are honored to support an event that reflects not only athletic excellence but also the values of discipline, teamwork, and resilience that define India's armed forces and youth. Our partnership with Equiwings reinforces our commitment to promoting sportsmanship, cultural collaboration, and youth development through world-class sporting platforms."

A Gathering of India's Finest Riders

The Penta Grand 2025 brings together an extraordinary assembly of participants -- from elite military and police teams to emerging young riders. Teams representing the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, Paramilitary Forces, Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Rajasthan Police, and Uttar Pradesh Police will compete alongside over 600 students from 50 schools across India.

Spectators can look forward to a thrilling series of tent pegging and equestrian challenges, showcasing precision, partnership, and harmony between horse and rider -- hallmarks of true equestrian mastery.

Commenting on the event vision, Ahmad Afsar, Promoter, Equiwings, said:

"The Penta Grand & Regional League is more than a competition -- it is a celebration of courage, discipline, and partnership. Equestrian sport teaches values that build both riders and nations, and through this platform, we aim to inspire the next generation of Indian equestrians."

Event Details:

Venue: Gurukul School Grounds, GhaziabadDates: October 30 - November 9, 2025Organized by: Equiwings

For more information, visit: https://tharventures.com/

