Press Conference Concludes at Mumbai Press Club; Grand Pre Dawn Concert on 6 December at 6:00 AM

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: The Bhimaanjali Organising Committee today held a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club (Azad Maidan) to announce the programme for the landmark 10th edition of Bhimaanjali -- the decade-long pre-dawn musical homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The committee confirmed that the grand pre-dawn concert will commence at 6:00 AM on 6 December 2025 in Mumbai.

Speakers at today's briefing included Dr. Harshdeep Kamble (Principal Secretary, Social Justice & Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra), Tabla Maestro Pandit Mukesh Jadhav, Dr. Vijay Kadam (Anchor & Chairman, Organising Committee) and Girish Wankhede ( The Renowned Trade Analyst and the Publicst).The organisers affirmed their commitment to presenting an uplifting and contemplative musical tribute that honours Dr. Ambedkar's life and legacy.

Artists gracing Bhimaanjali -- 6 December 2025, 6:00 AM to 9.00 AM

* Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan (Sitar)

* Seventh-generation sitarist of the Imdadkhani (Etawah) gharana, celebrated for his gayaki ang (vocal style) that imitates the human voice. His album The Rain (with Kayhan Kalhor) was nominated for a Grammy (2004). Recipient of the Rashtriya Kumar Gandharva Sammaan (2001), he has performed internationally as soloist and visiting faculty.

* Pandit Rajendra Prasanna (Bansuri & Shehnai)

* Scion of the Benaras gharana and a rare master of both bansuri and shehnai. Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2017) and multiple state and national honours. He received a Grammy certificate for his participation in the 2004 Concert for George.

* Pandit Atul Kumar Upadhye (Violin)

* Renowned for blending Indian and Western violin techniques, pioneering right-hand methods and dual tuning styles. Founder of the Upadhye Violin Academy and the SwaraZankar Music Festival. Honoured with national awards, including recognition for contributions to All India Radio. An acclaimed collaborator in jugalbandis and cross-genre projects.

* Pandit Sridhar Parthasarathy (Mridangam)

* Accomplished Carnatic vocalist and mridangam artist with extensive cross-genre collaborations. Has performed with leading musicians such as Shankar Mahadevan and Louis Banks, and contributed to Grammy-nominated productions (e.g., Miles From India).

* Pandit Mukesh Jadhav (Tabla)

* Founder and driving spirit of Bhimaanjali, a respected tabla maestro and guru known for sensitive accompaniment and solo performances. A mentor to many leading tabla players and the principal organiser behind this decade-long tribute.

The event will be attended by music lovers, bureaucrats and several authorities and will follow the visit to Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar.

Stalwarts who have graced Bhimaanjali across the years

Over the past ten years, Bhimaanjali has been honoured by performances from many of Indian classical music's most celebrated maestros. Notable artists who have participated in earlier editions include:

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Dilshad Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Rakesh Chaurasia, Rupak Kulkarni, Sabir Khan, Ustad Sultan Khan, Abhay Sopori, Dr. N. Rajam, Pandit Nayan Ghosh, Dr Sangita Shankar and others -- each offering a unique musical homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar over the years.

Event highlights and intent

* Bhimaanjali preserves the contemplative pre-dawn spirit: extended alap, meditative raga unfoldings and sensitive rhythmic support to create a serene atmosphere of remembrance and reverence.

* This year's programme continues the tradition of musical excellence while reflecting the inclusive, democratic values championed by Dr. Ambedkar, drawing audiences from diverse backgrounds to share in a moment of collective tribute.

Quote from Dr. Harshdeep Kamble

"It is a matter of great pride that Bhimaanjali has grown into a cultural institution that marries the spiritual depth of Indian classical music with the enduring legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Government of Maharashtra is honoured to support initiatives that celebrate our democratic values and cultural heritage. I congratulate Pandit Mukesh Jadhav, Dr Vijay Kadam and the entire organising committee for a decade of unwavering dedication, and I warmly invite citizens from all walks of life to join this solemn and uplifting commemoration on 6th December." -- Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary, Social Justice & Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra

Organisers, Patronage and Press Information* Patronage: Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS (Principal Secretary, Social Justice & Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra)

* Organising Leadership: Dr. Vijay Kadam (Anchor & Chairman, Organising Committee); Pandit Mukesh Jadhav (Founder & Artistic Director, Bhimaanjali)

* Press Conference: Friday, 29 November 2025, 11:00 AM -- Mumbai Press Club, Azad Maidan.

* Event: 10th Bhimaanjali -- Mahaparinirvan Diwas (pre-dawn tribute), 6 December 2025, Mumbai. Concert begins at 6:00 AM.

Media Notes

* Members of the press who attended today's briefing were invited to the concert on 6 December.

* Press photographs, artist interview opportunities and the detailed programme are available on request.

For press enquiries and interview requests, please contact: Purti

