Bangkok [Thailand], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The winners of the 3rd Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) were unveiled today in an exclusive luncheon and presentation at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

The 2022 edition of the Awards in India is one of the programme's most diverse yet, with 15 titles presented to various recipients that include one of the country's most prolific real estate investment trusts.

Also Read | #Punjab Puts Brakes on Badal Buses

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Casagrand Builder Pvt. Ltd. received the never-before-presented title of Best Lifestyle Developer. The Chennai-based real estate enterprise impressed judges with its gated community and apartment developments, many of which feature outstanding lifestyle amenities.

Embassy REIT won all eight of its nominations, including the never-before-presented Best Operational Office Portfolio award. Embassy Manyata Front Parcel Development and Embassy TechVillage Parcel 8 won the Best Mixed Use Development and Best Integrated Development awards, respectively. The company also won titles for Embassy Manyata Flyover; Embassy Manyata - Refurbishment of Block K; Embassy Oxygen, Tower-1; Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden; and Hudson & Ganges Office Towers, Embassy TechZone.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden went on to win the Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia) award at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, also held 9 December in Bangkok. The Grand Final drew awardees from various countries, representing top winners from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards' series of in-person and virtual gala celebrations across the region.

Piramal Aranya by Piramal Realty won the coveted honour of Best Condo Development (India) as well as the Best Condo/Apartment Development award. Armaan Infrastructure won Best Luxury Condo/Apartment Development for The Waterfall - P'residential.

Sunteck Realty Limited, named Best Developer (Mumbai) last year, garnered the Best Waterview Condo/Apartment Development award for Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) while Trifecta Projects Private Limited gained the Best Housing Development honour for Trifecta Verde En Resplandor.

Sahil Vachani, CEO and managing director of Max Estates Limited, was inaugurated as the first recipient of the India Real Estate Personality of the Year award. The editors of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards, selected Vachani for showing leadership in the commercial space and transforming Max Estates Limited into a full-fledged real estate company.

Vachani said, "I'm humbled to receive the Real Estate Personality of the Year Award, and I would like to thank the entire team at PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) and PropertyGuru Group for honouring me with this award. I must commend the entire team for organising a magnificent event, which would not have been possible without great time, dedication, and effort. I'd like to dedicate this award to my team at Max Estates where we continually strive to deliver on our purpose to enhance the quality of lives through the spaces that we create."

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director of PropertyGuru Group, said, "We celebrate the third edition of our Awards in India with a renewed sense of optimism in the country. These award-winning residential, commercial and infrastructural projects show an ever-improving quality of real estate in India and a preparedness to serve its vast, fast-growing housing market. Congratulations to all the award recipients in India!"

The list of winners was rigorously selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of Amit Khanna, chairperson of the Awards and managing director, Phoenix Advisers; Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees - Real Estate Services; Avinash Khater, founder and chairman of The Real Estate Kings (TREK); Jitender Girdhar, FRICS, FAIQS, co-founder and director, Qonqests Technical Solutions and VDC Technologies; Madhav Raman, co-founder, Anagram Architects; Mallika Desai Thakker, co-founder and creative head at Vibe Design Lab; and Shradha Mithal, managing director, Resettle Destination Services.

HLB is the official supervisor of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. In India, the judging is supervised by S.S Kothari Mehta & Co., a member firm of HLB International, under the leadership of Surabhi Bansal and Atul Chopra.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), the 3rd PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme is supported by official portal partner Housing.com; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official PR partner FleishmanHillard; media partner The Hindu; supporting association IFC - Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

List of Winners

3rd PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India)

Developer Award

Best Lifestyle Developer

Winner: Casagrand Builder Pvt. Ltd.

Development Awards

Best Luxury Condo/Apartment Development

WINNER: The Waterfall - P'residential by Armaan Infrastructure

Best Condo/Apartment Development

Winner: Piramal Aranya by Piramal Realty

Best Waterview Condo/Apartment Development

Winner: Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) by Sunteck Realty Limited

Best Housing Development

Winner: Trifecta Verde En Resplandor by Trifecta Projects Private Limited

Best Mixed Use Development

Winner: Embassy Manyata Front Parcel Development by Embassy REIT

Best Integrated Development

Winner: Embassy TechVillage Parcel 8 by Embassy REIT

Best Office Development

Winner: Hudson & Ganges Office Towers, Embassy TechZone by Embassy REIT

Best Connectivity Infrastructure Development

Winner: Embassy Manyata Flyover by Embassy REIT

Best Renovated Development

Winner: Embassy Manyata - Refurbishment of Block K by Embassy REIT

Portfolio Award

Best Operational Office Portfolio

Winner: Embassy REIT

Design Awards

Best Office Architectural Design

Winner: Embassy Oxygen, Tower-1 by Embassy REIT

Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design

Winner: Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden by Embassy REIT

Best of India Award

Best Condo Development (India)

Winner: Piramal Aranya by Piramal Realty

Publisher's Choice

India Real Estate Personality of the Year Award

Winner: Sahil Vachani, CEO and Managing Director, Max Estates Limited

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)