India would be seeking a good start to the Test series against Bangladesh after having a disappointing time in the ODI leg of the tour. Despite beating Bangladesh by 227 runs in the final ODI of the series, the Men in Blue were pretty ordinary in the first two matches, something that cost them the series. They now have the opportunity to turn the tide and hit back when they take on hosts Bangladesh in the 1st match of the two-game series, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 13. Meanwhile, let us take a look at how the weather might turn out to be for the clash. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Chattogram.

The visitors would be without the services of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who had earlier sustained a thumb injury during the ODI series. In his absence, KL Rahul has been given captaincy responsibilities. This Test series is also very crucial for India in the context of the World Test Championship 2021-23 final, which they would hope to qualify for. The weather has not interfered yet with the matches that have been played so far in this tour.

Chattogram Weather Report

Chattogram Weather (Source; Accuweather)

Just like it has been so far, the weather would not turn out to be of any threat to the 1st day’s play, or even this match. There is no forecast for rain. The temperature for Day 1 is set to be around 22-28 degrees Celsius with the sky expected to have hazy sunshine, according to Accuweather. It would feel pleasant for the players in the middle for a couple of hours into the day’s play. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Others Hit the Nets Ahead of 1st Test Against Bangladesh (See Training Pics).

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch is initially set to be of assistance to the batters, who would find scoring easily on this track once they get settled with the pace and bounce initially. But spinners would have a key role as the game progresses with them making use of the cracks to extract spin. Bangladesh play well in home conditions and their spinners, led by Shakib Al Hasan, would aim to pose questions for the Indian batters. India too, have the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in their ranks and it would be interesting to see what their bowling combination is for this match.

