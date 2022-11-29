Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29: (ANI/PRNewswire): It is said that "the best way to predict the future is to invent it." (By Theodore Hook), and going by the signs of it - 'The Annual Convocation of ISBR Business School for the batch of 2022' which was held at Sathya Sai Samskruta Sadanam on 5th November 2022 in Bengaluru, is going to be a milestone event just for the simple reason that the global leader-producing engine called ISBR is just gaining more momentum as elucidated by the event and the batch it bid farewell to.

The future that ISBR is busy inventing sure seems bright.

Also Read | A Flood Alert Has Been Issued in Erode After #heavyrains Battered the Tamil Nadu District … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The class of 2022 at ISBR was very special, as they were the first batch not only to initiate but also to form a student placement committee, which saw the shortest cycle of placements. In a record time, by December 2021, 6 months before the graduation, the placement drive was finished, which was hardly a surprise given that this batch was the first one to get formally mentored by the MD, their project 'Upskill' will always be memorable at ISBR.

Every single student of the class of 2022 has a paper published in their name. This was also the first time there was an Industry sponsored batch at ISBR, where people from different industries across the globe joined the program. A total scholarship of 12.5 million Rs was also given by ISBR.

Also Read | Winter Holidays Around Christmas Time: From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Festivals Other Than Xmas Celebrated During the Holiday Season and Their Significance.

The event was graced by the chief guest-

Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, where he illustrated the difference between having or lacking the Growth Mindset and encouraged the students to adopt the former; and by Capt. G R Gopinath, Founder of Air Deccan; where he shared the secret that 'getting ahead was getting started'; and with Jyothi Pradhan, CEO, Kurlon Enterprises Limited, as the guest of honour, where she addressed the students with the fitting title 'Future Global Leaders' and spoke about developing the ability to navigate the 'grey' as she puts it.

The entire team of ISBR including the Chairman for Group of ISBR Sri Prakash Kothari, Managing Director Dr Manish Kothari along with former Additional Chief Secretary Sri K. Jairaj, former President of ICAI Sri CA Raghu and Educational Institutions members of Governing Council Dr. TV. Raju RV, Senior Directors Dr C. Manohar, Dr Anandaram, and the Director Dr Y Lakshman Kumar, were also present at the event to motivate and congratulate the Batch of 2022 and celebrate the occasion.

The industry was represented by Suja Warrier - Head CSR initiatives from Infosys, Sri Arun Jose, EXACT SPACE, Sri Suraj Babu, Business of HDFC, Sri Akhilesh Kumar, Vice president of UNIFLEX and Sri M.R. Bhaskar of SEONICS.

The event was inaugurated by Manish Kothari, Managing Director, ISBR Group of institutions & BET Group of colleges addressing the gathering which was followed by Dr Y Lakshman Kumar, Director, ISBR Business School, setting up the theme for the day during which he also presented the Saga of ISBR and the annual report. Later, Sri Prakash Kothari, Chairman of ISBR Group, declared the convocation open and the students undertook an oath to respect the knowledge gained and disseminate it to the society.

Research is a crucial differentiator among Institutes and ISBR has been a pioneer in the field of research. ISBR presented 8 doctorate degrees to scholars in the areas of Management and Commerce along with that 167 Post Graduate Diplomas were also awarded.

It's a tradition at ISBR to nominate and honour the students who have excelled in all the fields as 'GEMS of ISBR' the graduating batch of 22', thirty students were awarded 'GEMS'.

This year 16 students who excelled in academics have been awarded gold medals.

Chinna Rathi K was awarded 'the Rasila Kothari award for Excellence in Academics' for the PGDM batch.

Meghna Maheshwari, Cyril Edmund Abreo, Anita Raju, Karthikeya, Sunil D, Kunadharaju Preetham Varma, Demonika Anand, S K Kushboo, Kavitha C Jain, Nareddy Sai Vikas Reddy and Reman Kandulana, all have been awarded for academic excellence in their respective departments.

Jovita A Devaraj was awarded Sri Prakash Kothari award for Best Student, HR excellence, Placement excellence and late. Shri. C. Mahalingam Memorial HR Award.

Jovita and Abha Tiwari shared their experiences of their PGDM journey. Later, all the graduates were honored with degree certificates. Post conferring certificates to the graduating students, the convocation was declared closed by Sri Prakash Kothari.

The students at ISBR are already creating ripples across the globe with their excellence.

From a student getting selected to represent the country as a part of the Indian Contingent at HPAIR Harvard International Conference 2021 to a student grabbing a gold award at the Quality Forum of India, this batch had it all. A student also developed psychometric tests from a Millennial perspective, it was experimented on in the industry.

With all this happening, it is with conviction that we can predict that ISBR is well on its way to set the bar a notch higher than where it stands today, which we are bound to witness in days to come.

ISBR Business School is the Flagship Campus of the Bangalore Education Trust which was set up in the year 1990, offering quality education in Management at the Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral levels. Its PGDM program is approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and Accredited by NBA.

Located in the heart of Electronics City, Bangalore and surrounded by companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, BHEL, Siemens, 3m, Tata group of companies and the like.

ISBR is ranked high among the top management institutes in the country, and partners with Universities and Institutions across the U.S.A, Germany, France, Russia, China, Dubai, Australia and Canada etc. for Student & Faculty Exchange Programs along with Collaborative Research.

ISBR is an AICTE-CII-Platinum Rank for its efforts in bridging the Industry-Academia Skills Gap. Platinum being their highest rating and achieved by only about 3-4 per cent of Management Schools across the country.

For more information, please visit: www.isbr.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)