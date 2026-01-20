Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): Bestselling author Colleen Hoover, known for her novel It Ends With Us, has shared a positive health update following her 2025 cancer diagnosis, according to E! News.

Hoover, who recently completed her radiation treatment, confirmed on Facebook on January 17 that she no longer has cancer. "I do not have cancer anymore. I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, and just finished radiation yesterday. I am done and good, and all is well and has been well," she wrote, according to E! News.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra LIKES Instagram Reel Criticising Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand; Here's the Proof! (Watch Video).

"I'm happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating," she added. "I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don't even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I'm probably real mad about it."

The author also expressed gratitude for her medical team, adding, "My doctors doctored. Hell yeah."

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan': Madras High Court Reserves Order on CBFC Appeal Against Single-Judge Directive To Certify Thalapathy Vijay's Film.

Earlier, Hoover had addressed misleading reports suggesting she was critically ill. She had also shared insights from her genetics testing, noting that her cancer was unlikely to be hereditary or caused by HPV or excessive hormones, pointing instead to environmental and lifestyle factors.

Reflecting on lifestyle changes she needs to adopt post-recovery, Hoover humorously admitted, "I'm happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. If you see me at the gym, don't even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I'm probably real mad about it."

In October 2025, Hoover announced that she would miss the film premiere and promotional events for Regretting You, based on her novel, due to unavoidable surgery. She had asked fans to keep her updated on the movie, which stars McKenna Grace, Mason Thomas, Dave Franco, and Allison Williams, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)