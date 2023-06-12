NewsVoir

Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 12: In the lush green landscapes of North-East India, a beacon of educational excellence shines bright - The Assam Kaziranga University. Established in 2012, this renowned institution has emerged as one of the largest universities in the region, offering a diverse range of programs and empowering students with quality education. With its commitment to academic rigor, state-of-the-art facilities, and emphasis on holistic development, The Assam Kaziranga University has become a symbol of educational progress in the North-East. With its commitment to holistic development and a forward-thinking approach, the university has become a preferred choice for students seeking a transformative educational experience.

The Assam Kaziranga University takes pride in its multidisciplinary approach, providing undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse disciplines. Students have the opportunity to explore fields such as engineering, business management, hospitality, health science, computer science, and more, fostering a well-rounded educational journey.

Central to the university's success is its exceptional faculty, comprising highly qualified professors who bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the classrooms. They not only offer theoretical insights but also incorporate real-world applications, preparing students for success in their chosen fields.

The university places a strong emphasis on establishing industry connections, ensuring students gain practical exposure to the professional world. Through industry interactions, guest lectures, and internships, students develop practical insights, relevant skills, and enhanced employability, giving them a competitive edge. The Career Development and Placement Cell at the university provides dedicated services, prioritizing internships, alumni networking, and a track record of successful placements.

The Assam Kaziranga University prioritizes providing a conducive learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities, including well-equipped laboratories, libraries, auditoriums, gymnasium, Tal Brabo Industrial Robot, Solar Electrical Vehicle, IBM Computer Labs, Siemens Mechatronics, 3D printers, sports facilities and many more. It understands the importance of technology in education, offering students access to the latest tools and resources for their learning and research endeavors.

Promoting holistic development, the university encourages students to engage in co-curricular and extracurricular activities, such as clubs, societies, and cultural events. These platforms enable students to showcase talents, develop leadership skills, and foster camaraderie, contributing to their overall growth as confident individuals.

The university's impact extends beyond its campus, actively participating in community engagement initiatives to address societal challenges, promote sustainable practices, and contribute to the overall development of North-East India. Collaborations with local organizations and government bodies like National Service Scheme (NSS) further enhance its outreach.

KUEST, the Kaziranga University Entrance and Scholarship Test organized by The Assam Kaziranga University, supports deserving students financially. Through KUEST, students can demonstrate their abilities and earn up to 100% tuition fee waivers. By participating and being selected, students can embark on a life-changing educational journey at the university. Interested individuals can complete the application form provided.

The Assam Kaziranga University stands as an epitome of excellence in higher education in North-East India. With its sprawling campus, emphasis on experiential learning, serene environment, career development support, global collaborations, and industry-experienced faculty, it offers a truly unique educational experience. Register for KUEST now and seize the opportunity to be a part of the most dynamic university in North-East India, unlocking your potential for a successful future.

For official information, please visit the official website at www.kzu.ac.in To register for the KUEST, please access the registration portal at admission.kzu.in.

