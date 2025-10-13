The best of gold with OPPO, buy OPPO F31 Pro Desert Gold and Reno14 Diwali Edition this Dhanteras

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: This Dhanteras, OPPO gives users a reason to celebrate with gold with two stunning smartphones -- the OPPO F31 Pro Desert Gold and the OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition. Designed to capture the spirit of India's most auspicious season, both smartphones reflect OPPO's vision of blending beauty, durability, and AI camera in every detail.

OPPO F31 Pro Desert Gold India's Durable Champion

Crafted for India's unique heat, hustle, and network challenges, the F31 Pro Desert Gold stands tall as a symbol of strength and reliability. The smartphone features an industry-first 91.6% antenna coverage around the frame to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even in the most challenging conditions. Crafted to complement the spirit of celebration, the series combines durable design to withstand festive spills and splashes, seamless performance to keep up with your busiest days, and vibrant color options that add a festive flair to every moment.

With powerful chipsets, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the F31 Pro+ and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy in the F31 Pro, paired with OPPO's Dual Engine Smoothness System, it's built to last through the most demanding days. Festive-ready design meets vibrant shades like Festive Pink, Gemstone Blue & Himalayan White (F31 Pro+), Desert Gold & Space Grey (F31 Pro) and Midnight Blue, Cloud Green & Bloom Red (F31).

With IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings and protection against 18 common spills, the F31 Series is designed with a 360° Armour Body, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and 72 months of guaranteed smooth performance. To keep things cool even during intense use, each model features an advanced cooling system with large vapor chambers and expanded graphite layers, maximized on the F31 Pro+ (5,219 mm²) for even greater thermal efficiency. The F31 Series also packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging, and reverse & bypass charging, keeping you connected, whether it's a night of pujas or morning video calls with family. The F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, 2MP Monochrome camera and a 32MP selfie camera, while the F31 5G offers a 50MP rear camera, 2MP portrait camera and a 16MP front camera.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition -- Where Tradition Meets Technology

The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition celebrates India's vibrant artistry, drawing inspiration from mandalas, peacocks, and intricate festive motifs. It introduces an industry-first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology that transforms the back panel through OPPO's GlowShift Technology--from a deep festive black to radiant gold when exposed to body heat (29-35 °C).

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, the Reno14 Diwali Edition combines performance with artistry. Its 3.5x telephoto camera and cinematic 4K HDR video at 60 fps enable studio-grade storytelling. With the highest number of AI imaging tools--including AI LivePhoto 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser 2.0--the phone ensures every shot shines with festive perfection.

Built with an ultra-durable aerospace-grade body and triple IP certifications (IP66, IP68, IP69), it embodies OPPO's commitment to beauty backed by resilience.

Festive Offers that Shine Bright

To make this Dhanteras truly rewarding, OPPO brings back its 'Pay Zero, Worry Zero, Win ₹10 Lakh' festive celebration.

- 10 Mega Winners stand a chance to win ₹10 Lakh each, while daily winners can win ₹1 Lakh.

- Exciting prizes include OPPO's premium products such as Find X8, Reno14, F31 Pro, and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro.

- Customers will also receive 3 months of extended warranty and 5,000 reward points.

With up to 8 months of zero down-payment, interest-free EMIs, and up to 10% exchange bonus, the F31 Series starts at just ₹20,700, while the Reno14 Diwali Edition, priced at ₹39,999, is available for as low as ₹36,999.

Offers are live across OPPO retail stores, the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. This Dhanteras, celebrate new beginnings with gold-hued innovation--the OPPO F31 Pro Desert Gold and Reno14 Diwali Edition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)