PNN

New Delhi [India], November 29: Dr. Yash Mehta's journey into facial plastic surgery began long before ACSC became known for its refined, natural-looking results. It traces back to a simple but defining moment early in his career - one that shaped the kind of doctor he wanted to be. "It was actually a conversation with a French surgeon that set me on this path," he recalls. "He told me that plastic surgery is one of the few fields in medicine where patients walk in happy and leave even happier." It's a line that stayed with him, grounding his approach in the idea of elevating confidence rather than changing who someone is.

Also Read | Taliban Warns Pakistan Again, Says Afghan Forces 'Fully Prepared' to Respond to Any Hostile Action.

At ACSC, that philosophy shows up in subtle yet meaningful ways. Dr. Mehta firmly believes that beauty isn't a formula - it's individual. "I truly believe beauty has no fixed definition - every face carries its own identity and uniqueness. At ACSC, our focus is always on preserving that individuality." The treatments, whether surgical or non-invasive, are approached with that in mind: gentle enhancements that complement existing features so patients look like themselves, just fresher and more balanced.

Much of this finesse comes from his international training. Working with mentors across different parts of the world gave him a broad understanding of techniques and the nuances of anatomy and aesthetics across cultures. "Training with mentors across the world has allowed me to learn a variety of techniques and understand the subtle differences that each demographic brings in terms of anatomy and aesthetic goals." These learnings help him adapt global standards to suit Indian preferences, creating results that feel modern yet naturally aligned with each face.

Also Read | Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Story TV, Google Gemini, Kuku TV and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps by Android Users This Week.

Among ACSC's most sought-after procedures right now are lip lifts and blepharoplasties. They are subtle but impactful, especially because the eyes and lips define so much of one's expression. "The eyes and lips are among the most defining features of the face, so even subtle enhancements here can make a significant difference," he notes.

As wedding season approaches, the clinic sees an increase in couples wanting to look their best without compromising their natural features. Dr. Mehta is clear about the approach: refinement, not reinvention. "For brides and grooms, our priority is to protect their individuality and ensure they still look like themselves - just the most refreshed and confident version." Every plan is tailored to their timelines and the look they want to achieve.

For pre-wedding prep, microneedling with radiofrequency has become a go-to. The treatment improves texture and creates gentle tightening with little downtime. "Microneedling with radiofrequency has become extremely popular, which makes it ideal for wedding prep." And for those turning up close to the big day, ACSC relies on a set of quick, reliable treatments - the Hydrafacial MD, Aquagold, and IPL laser - each delivering an instant, healthy glow. "They're safe, effective, and give a beautiful glow with very little to no downtime."

Precision is what sets ACSC apart, something Dr. Mehta attributes to the mentors who shaped his technique. "The training I've received from my mentors globally has equipped me with techniques that focus on precision and subtlety." This is particularly valuable for wedding-focused treatments, where patients want to look refreshed without appearing "treated."

In a field that evolves constantly, staying updated is not optional - it's essential. "Learning never really stops in this field," he says. Attending global conferences and advanced trainings keeps the clinic aligned with the latest innovations and ensures patients benefit from the most current and effective techniques.

With a thoughtful blend of global exposure, refined technique, and a genuine respect for each patient's individuality, ACSC under Dr. Yash Mehta continues to shape a more natural, effortless approach to beauty - one that celebrates confidence and authenticity above all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)