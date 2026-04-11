PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: The Leadership Federation successfully concluded its flagship leadership gathering on 7th & 8th April 2026 in Bengaluru, bringing together some of the most influential GCC leaders, AI strategists, and enterprise decision-makers shaping the future of global organizations.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

At a time when enterprises are rapidly integrating Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and global capability models, the platform enabled powerful conversations on how organizations are redefining scale, innovation, and competitive advantage.

The event witnessed strong participation from senior leaders across industries, creating a dynamic environment for strategic exchange, collaboration, and forward-looking dialogue.

Also Read | 'America First' or 'Israel First'?: Iran-US High-Level Delegations Begin 'Make or Break' Talks in Pakistan's Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire.

Where GCC Meets AI-Led Enterprise Transformation

The two-day platform focused on the intersection of Global Capability Centers and AI-driven enterprise evolution, highlighting how GCCs are emerging as innovation nerve centers for global organizations.

Through a mix of keynotes, leadership panels, CXO roundtables, and closed-door discussions, the event explored:

- AI as a core driver of enterprise strategy- The rise of GCCs as global innovation hubs- Scaling digital transformation across global operations- Future-ready talent and leadership in an AI-first world- Building resilient and agile global operating models

Leaders shared real-world perspectives on how organizations are embedding AI into core business functions, customer experience, and decision-making frameworks.

Recognizing Excellence: GCC Leadership & Innovation Awards 2026

A key highlight of the event was the recognition of leaders and organizations driving impactful transformation across the GCC and enterprise ecosystem.

Complete List of Award Winners -- 2026- GCC Growth Architect of the Year - Vybhava Srinivasan- GCC Digital Impact & Innovation Leader of the Year - Titir Pal- Digital Transformation Leader of the Year - GCC Excellence - Sivakumar Selva Ganapathy- GCC Finance Transformation & Operations Leader of the Year - Nayeema Kouser- GCC AI Innovation & Intelligent Systems Leadership Award - Nitesh Ambuj- GCC Business & Technology Leadership Excellence Award - Rohit Aradhya- Global GCC Business Leadership Award - Shivi Mithal- Global Data & AI Capability Leader - GCC Excellence Award - Tanin Chakraborty- GCC Cybersecurity & Risk Leadership Excellence Award - Utkarsh Sawant - Global Cyber Resilience Leader - GCC Excellence Award - Devinder Singh- Architect of Global Capability Excellence - GCC Leadership Award - Vineet Dwivedi- GCC Strategic Growth & Transformation Leader of the Year - Vinika Yadav- GCC People & Leadership Excellence Award - Shalini Nataraj - Global AI & Data Leadership Excellence Award - GCC Impact - Nithya Subramanian- GCC Strategic Business Leadership Excellence Award - Sumeer Chopra- GCC Digital Engineering & Product Innovation Leader Award - Surendra Bashani- GCC Enterprise Technology & Strategic Innovation Leadership Award - Pankaj Kakkar - GCC Visionary Leadership & Enterprise Scale Excellence Award - Pratik Nath - Life Sciences GCC Transformation Leader of the Year - Anil Raghav- GCC Digital Transformation & Enterprise Technology Leadership Award - Gaurav Agarwal - GCC Shared Services Transformation & Capability Building Leadership Award - Pooja Singh - GCC Leadership Excellence Award -- Digital Transformation & Strategic Impact - Varun Verma- GCC Leadership Excellence Award -- Finance Transformation & Strategic Impact - Atul Chanani- Best GCC Greenfield hiring Partner - Saaki, Argus, and Averil Consulting- GCC Global Sourcing & Procurement Leadership Excellence Award - Sreedhar Pathri- GCC Enterprise Leadership & Strategic Impact Award - Saraswathi Ramachandra- GCC People & Organizational Leadership Excellence Award - Rency Matthew- GCC Strategic People & Talent Transformation Leader Award - Kavita Viswanath- GCC Strategic Growth & Market Leadership Award - Suchismita Sanyal- GCC Technical Excellence & Innovation Leadership Award - Molyama Kromah- Global Engineering & GCC Delivery Excellence Award - Srinivas Chamarthy- GCC Technology Leadership & Enterprise Enablement Award - Prakash Kumar- GCC Financial Services Transformation & Leadership Excellence Award - Pancham Taneja - GCC Operational Excellence Leader Award - Girish Gadamsetty- GCC Product Engineering & DeepTech Innovation Leadership Award - Venkatesh Duraisamy- GCC AI-Driven Product Engineering & Innovation Leadership Award - Diwakar Pathak- Financial Services Tech of the Year - Policybazaar.ae- Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year - Sonu Gupta- Emerging Enterprise of the Year - HSAG Consulting- Company of the Year in Innovation Excellence - Phenom, Inc- Women in Leadership Excellence Award - Navya Choudhari- AI + Human Synergy Excellence Award - E-Solutions IT Services- Women-Led Excellence in Recruitment & Talent Solutions - Aditi Jog- Outstanding Innovation in Customer Data & Analytics - FirstHive- Client Success & Business Growth Leader of the Year - Rajasekhar Reddy Kalluru- AI-Native Enterprise Platform Innovation Award - DevRev- Emerging CEO in Cybersecurity & Forensics - Suryadeo Jyoti- FinTech Startup of the Year - Paisabazaar.ae- Next-Gen Sales Leader of the Year - Manan Desai

Each award category reflects a distinct dimension of leadership -- from technology and transformation to strategy, operations, and innovation -- with every winner being recognized in the category aligned to their contribution.

Participation from Global Enterprises

The event featured leaders from globally renowned organizations, reflecting the scale and diversity of the platform.Speakers and CXOs represented companies including Google, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, Shell, Rolls-Royce, Adobe, ABB, Applied Materials, Ericsson, Hitachi Energy, Schneider Electric, Bosch India, A.P. Moller - Maersk, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Citi, HSBC, Wells Fargo, Mastercard, Northern Trust, Delta Airlines, Sabre Corporation, Target, Best Buy, Carrier, Johnson Controls, KPMG, EY India, Everest Group, K C Mehta & Co LLP, Alcon Global Services, Baxter, Cardinal Health, CarelonGlobal Solutions, Biocon Biologics, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Zoetis, Kenvue India, Albemarle, AGCO Corporation, Diageo, Epsilon, Barracuda, Mimecast, Sinch, Symplr, Toast, Lightcast, Diligent India, Availity India & Availity LLC, Iron Mountain, Regalia by Hiranandani, Infopark, Bhartiya Converge, Welspun Group, Zeiss India, Zenesse, Upland India, Vervent, SAP Fioneer, Sandisk, Delta Capita, Lowe's, Marriott Tech Accelerator, Tavant Technologies, Govega Software, Champion Infometrics, SIERRA, Orcapod, ADP, Amicorp, HSAG Consulting, DevRev, ColorTokens, GIFT City, MICA Foundation, BITSoM and several other emerging and established organizations across the global enterprise ecosystem.

Sponsors & PartnersThe event was supported by leading organizations across the ecosystem:Gold Partner -ColortokensSilver Partner -DevRevEcosystem Partner - GIFT CityAcademic Partner -BITSoMCXO Dinner Partners - ADP, Amicorp, HSAG ConsultingBanking Partner - RBL BankGCC Talent Partner -OrcapodTravel Partner - Giriraj MobilityBranding Partners - E-Solutions, CoreStack, Progress, RST Solutions, Silver Oak Health, EduTech, Vidushi Infotech, PeregrineThe Leadership Federation extends its sincere appreciation to all partners for their continued support in enabling meaningful industry dialogue and collaboration.Shaping What's NextSpeaking on the occasion, Sunny Shah, Founder & CEO, The Leadership Federation, said:"We are at a defining moment where AI and global capability models are converging to reshape how enterprises operate. This platform is about bringing together leaders who are not just adapting to change, but actively building the future of global organizations."What's Next?Building on the momentum of the summit, The Leadership Federation will host the 7th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave in Mumbai on 21-22 May 2026, bringing together one of the largest gatherings of GCC leaders, enterprise innovators, and policymakers in India.Event Website:https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/mumbaiFor partnerships, speaking opportunities & delegate inquiries:+91 72279 93338

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)