Islamabad, April 11: A high-level delegations from Iran and the United States arrived for what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. The summit, held under intense security, aims to stabilize a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security. On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to commence formal discussions. The meeting follows a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8.

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post on X, "The Iranian delegation has departed from their residence en route to the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif." Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref said that if the Iranian representatives meet with representatives of 'America First,' an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, if they face representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal. ‘Lebanon Integral Part of Deal’: Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi Urges US to Honour 2-Week Ceasefire Commitments in West Asia.

In a post on X, he said, "If we negotiate in Islamabad with representatives of 'America First,' an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, if we face representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal; we will inevitably continue our defense even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs." As the world watches with bated breath the slippery ceasefire talks, a US aircraft carrying a team for negotiations with Iran landed in Pakistan's Islamabad, earlier in the day.

The level of representation underscores the gravity of the encounter. The Iranian team is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the team arrived in Islamabad after midnight under an unprecedented security detail. The US taem comprises Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump. According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the window for these discussions is limited to 15 days. With the world watching with "bated breath," the next 48 hours in Islamabad are expected to determine whether the regional ceasefire evolves into a lasting diplomatic resolution or a return to intensified conflict. Why Iran Is Unable To Fully Reopen Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the talks between the US and Iran as "make or break," Al Jazeera reported. When the Iranian team's aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was provided with a full circle of protection that included AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) early warning aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, as well as fighter jets, which escorted the Iranian team to Islamabad.