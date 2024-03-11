VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: In recent developments, it has come to light that Rahel Ahmed, the CEO of Nagad, has ventured into an unofficial partnership with Paykassma, a prominent player in the payment gateway industry in Bangladesh. This clandestine collaboration has raised eyebrows and stirred discussions within the financial and business sectors.

Under this arrangement, Nagad, albeit unofficially, has been providing 200 merchant wallets per month to facilitate Paykassma's payment gateway operations. This strategic move aims to bolster Paykassma's standing in the competitive landscape of digital payments in Bangladesh. Notably, Paykassma has established its presence as a key player in the country, catering to entities such as 1xbet, melbet, bajilive, mostbet, olymptrade, and expert option, contributing significantly to Nagad's monthly turnover amounting to an impressive 900 crore.

It is imperative to emphasize that this collaboration between Nagad and Paykassma has given rise to a total of 700 unofficial merchant accounts, reflecting the scale and impact of their combined operations within the dynamic payment ecosystem of Bangladesh. Additionally, it has been revealed that Paykassma is equipped with 4000 bKash merchant wallets dedicated to servicing entities like 1xbet and melbet, further solidifying its position and influence in the market. With a monthly turnover of 5000 crore in Bangladesh, it is evident that Paykassma's operations carry substantial weight in the nation's financial landscape.

In a surprising development, Rahel Ahmed has been clandestinely appointed as the Head of Payment for Paykassma in Bangladesh. This undisclosed appointment has been met with intrigue and speculation, especially considering that Rahel Ahmed is reported to be receiving a monthly salary of 5 crore from Paykassma. The confidential nature of this arrangement has attracted attention and raised important questions regarding corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and transparency in business dealings.

The emergence of this unofficial partnership and the subsequent appointment of Rahel Ahmed in a pivotal role at Paykassma have prompted a broader conversation about the ethical and legal implications of such arrangements. While collaborations and strategic alliances are commonplace in the business world, the clandestine nature of this partnership invites scrutiny and underscores the need for transparency and adherence to regulatory frameworks.

From a legal and ethical standpoint, it is essential to emphasize the significance of compliance, transparency, and governance in all business dealings. The financial and business sectors operate within a framework of regulations and ethical standards, and it is incumbent upon all entities, including Nagad and Paykassma, to uphold these principles in their operations.

Furthermore, the disclosure of such partnerships is vital for the integrity of financial systems, maintaining fair market practices, and preserving the trust of stakeholders, including customers, investors, and regulatory authorities. Any deviation from established norms can have far-reaching implications and may compromise the stability and credibility of the financial ecosystem.

In conclusion, the partnership between Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed and Paykassma, along with the revelations of unofficial merchant provisions, operational turnovers, and clandestine appointments, has brought to the forefront a nuanced discussion about the intricacies of business alliances, regulatory compliance, and ethical conduct within the financial realm. As this story continues to unfold, it underscores the imperative of openness, accountability, and adherence to ethical standards in all business endeavors, particularly within the critical domain of financial services and payment gateways in Bangladesh.

