VMPL

New York [US], January 28: In a ceremony that bridged the gap between ancient wisdom and modern global diplomacy, Dr. Manu Singh was conferred the prestigious Global Award of Ambassador of Yoga on January 15, 2026.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 28.

The investiture took place within the hallowed halls of the Tillman Chapel at the Church Center for the United Nations, located at 777 UN Plaza. The event was presided over by Rev. Dr. Dileepkumar Thankappan, Global Chairman, Founder, and CEO of the World Yoga Community Inc., amidst an august gathering of international dignitaries.

A Convergence of Diplomacy and Spirituality

Also Read | EU To Force Google To Share Gemini AI Features and Search Data With Rivals Under Digital Markets Act; Check Details.

The ceremony drew a distinguished audience representing the intersection of faith, governance, and humanitarian aid. Notable attendees included Ambassador B.K. Chaudhary, former Under-Secretary at the UN, alongside representatives from the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), various UN standing committees, the Parliament of the World's Religions, and Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL).

In his opening address, Ambassador Chaudhary set a tone of unity, stressing the imperative of compassion and the profound necessity of respecting all faith traditions in an increasingly polarized world.

Recognizing Relentless Service

Rev. Dr. Dileepkumar Thankappan, in his conferral speech, articulated the reasoning behind the honor. He emphasized the urgent need to "inculcate the values of spirituality in young minds from all faiths," framing spiritual education as a foundation for global citizenship.

Dr. Thankappan spoke in detail regarding Dr. Singh's "relentless work" in the field of Socio-Spiritual amelioration. He highlighted Dr. Singh's holistic approach to well-being, which encompasses environmental protection, advocacy for animal rights, and the dissemination of Sanatan values--specifically Sadhna--promoting a disciplined and conscious yogic lifestyle.

"Vertical Upliftment": A Call to Consciousness

The highlight of the event was Dr. Manu Singh's acceptance speech, which was described by attendees as invigorating and deeply philosophical.

Moving beyond standard pleasantries, Dr. Singh issued a passionate call for a paradigm shift in how humanity views progress. He urged the gathering to invest in "vertical upliftment"--the elevation of human consciousness and spiritual depth--rather than dissipating all human energies solely on "horizontal development," or material and territorial expansion.

Weaving together various narratives and stories, Dr. Singh illustrated the vital distinction between universal spiritual values and dogmatic restriction. He championed the pillars of Truth, Love, Compassion, and Justice--values embedded in the core of all major faiths--arguing that these must triumph over "narrow religiosity pivoting around sectarianism."

The speech resonated deeply with the international delegates, concluding with a grand ovation that signaled a collective agreement on the need for a more conscious, compassionate approach to global governance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)