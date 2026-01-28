Dubai, January 28: After a record-breaking rally earlier this week, gold prices in Dubai saw a slight retracement on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Retail rates for 24-karat gold settled at AED 611.50 per gram, down from yesterday’s peak of AED 614.25. This minor correction comes as global investors pause to assess upcoming monetary policy signals from the US Federal Reserve, following a historic surge that saw international spot prices cross the USD 5,200 per ounce threshold. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 27, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market Stabilisation and Retail Response

The modest dip in prices has provided a brief window of relief for retail buyers in the UAE. Local jewellers in the Deira Gold Souk and across Dubai’s major malls reported a steady flow of consumers seeking to capitalise on the slight price drop. Despite the daily fluctuation, gold remains in a long-term bullish phase, having gained over 14 per cent since the start of the month. Gold Rate Today, January 28, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 28, 2026

Indicative retail rates based on morning session data (1 AED = USD 0.272 | 1 AED = INR 24.92).

Purity Price per Gram (AED / USD / INR) Price per 10 Grams (AED / USD / INR) Price per 1 Tola* (AED / USD / INR) 24K AED 611.50 / USD 166.50 / INR 15,240 AED 6,115.00 / USD 1,665 / INR 1,52,400 AED 7,132.41 / USD 1,942 / INR 1,77,758 22K AED 566.25 / USD 154.20 / INR 14,112 AED 5,662.50 / USD 1,542 / INR 1,41,123 AED 6,604.62 / USD 1,798 / INR 1,64,603 21K AED 540.50 / USD 147.18 / INR 13,471 AED 5,405.00 / USD 1,472 / INR 1,34,710 AED 6,304.28 / USD 1,716 / INR 1,57,126 18K AED 465.50 / USD 126.75 / INR 11,601 AED 4,655.00 / USD 1,268 / INR 1,16,014 AED 5,429.50 / USD 1,478 / INR 1,35,321

Global Macroeconomic Drivers

Financial experts point to a "wait-and-see" sentiment dominating the global stage. While gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset amid geopolitical trade concerns and a volatile US dollar, technical profit-taking is common after reaching lifetime highs. Market participants are closely monitoring:

Federal Reserve Policy: Any indication of a rate pause or easing is expected to provide further upward momentum for precious metals.

Currency Pressure: The US dollar has recently hovered near multi-year lows, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies, including the Indian Rupee (INR). Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 27.

Regional Context

Dubai continues to maintain its reputation for competitive pricing compared to international markets. For expatriates and tourists, the absence of high import duties - unlike those found in major consuming nations like India - keeps the city a primary destination for bullion and jewellery purchases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).