Milan [Italy]/ New Delhi [India], March 7: Acclaimed Italian filmmaker Ulisse Lendaro and renowned Indian producer Jitendra Mishra proudly announce the world premiere of their compelling documentary, The Saint of Brooklyn, at the 32nd Sguardi Altrove Women's International Film Festival in Milan. The film will be screened at the Wanted Clan cinema Milan, on March 13th as part of the prestigious FrameItalia - contemporary Italian cinema competition section of the annual film festival. Shot in New York in 2024, the feature-length documentary The Saint of Brooklyn (La Santa di Brooklyn) tells the gripping story of Chiara Dituri, a fearless Italo-American boxer from Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Trained at the legendary Gleason's Gym, Chiara was on the path to stardom until a devastating in-ring accident shattered her dreams. But instead of surrendering, she fought back, transforming into a modern-day warrior--a true symbol of resilience. The documentary captures her extraordinary journey of struggle, perseverance, and ultimate redemption in the gritty streets of Brooklyn. "This documentary is more than just Chiara's journey; it is the journey of every woman who refuses to give up. While Chiara found her redemption in boxing, countless other women fight their own battles in different ways. This film is a universal message of resilience, a reminder that women, in all their diversity, share an unbreakable spirit. Chiara's story is one of strength and defiance against all odds. She is not just a fighter in the ring--she is a fighter in life," says director Ulisse Lendaro. As the film makes its world premiere just days after International Women's Day, its themes deeply resonate with this celebration of female strength and perseverance. The Saint of Brooklyn is a tribute to all women who face challenges every day, fighting battles--both visible and invisible--to reclaim their own space in the world. Producer Jitendra Mishra adds, "Women's resilience is unparalleled, and The Saint of Brooklyn embodies this essence. Through Chiara's story, we hope to inspire audiences to recognize and celebrate the strength that women bring to the world every day. This is more than just a sports story - it's a universal narrative of resilience and reinvention." The project has already garnered significant attention, with Italy's leading newspaper, Corriere della Sera, dedicating a feature to Chiara's journey. The film has also been selected as a finalist at the Dumbo Film Festival in Brooklyn (October 2025), standing as the only Italian-Indian film in competition. First on its kind, the documentary's international collaboration between Italy, India, and the U.S. highlights a unique cross-cultural storytelling approach, bringing together Lendaro's cinematic vision and Mishra's expertise in global film production. With its world premiere in Milan, The Saint of Brooklyn begins its journey across the international festival circuit, aiming to captivate audiences worldwide.

About The Filmmakers Ulisse Lendaro is an award-winning Italian filmmaker, producer, and actor known for his visually stunning and emotionally compelling storytelling, earning recognition at international film festivals. [IMDB] Jitendra Mishra is an internationally acclaimed Indian producer, and promoter and festival director of Smile Int'l Film Festival SIFFCY, known for his work in socially relevant and independent cinema. He has been associated with above 100 films in various capacities, championing meaningful storytelling. [IMDB]

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/NzhvlWqJz0o

