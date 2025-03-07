Mumbai, March 7: MediaTek is rumoured to introduce its new flagship processor to compete with Snapdragon 8 Elite. Currently, the market is dominated by smartphones with Snapdragon processors, which offer powerful performance and AI processing and have achieved superior AnTuTu benchmarks compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Last year, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 was launched and featured in Vivo X200 series smartphones.

Primarily, most of the flagship smartphones use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. However, the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus could change the smartphone market when it launches. Based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the latest processor could offer 40% more efficiency than the predecessor. According to various reports, the rumours about the 9400 Plus chipset started in January this year when a tipster, Digital Chat Station, said it would be announced in March. However, now reports say that the launch may take place in April 2025.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus Performance, Improvements and More

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ is expected to launch with a maximum clocking speed of 3.7GHz, higher than the MediaTek Dimensity 9400's 3.62GHz. According to reports, the Taiwan-based MediaTek aimed to improve the current flagship before launching its next-generation Dimensity 9500 chipset. The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset will be launched this year and offer performance enhancements and AI processing improvements.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus version will reportedly be launched so that the company can work on the improvement before launching the D9500 processor. There is no further information available about the Plus version of MediaTek Dimenity 9400 as of now.

Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus

According to the information provided by the report from Android Headlines report, the first smartphone to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor would be iQOO Neo 11 Pro.

